Herdsmen Attacks: Mass Displacement, Insecurity Grip Benue Community

The resurgence of terrorist herdsmen attacks on communities in Sankera, particularly Tombo in Logo Local Government Area, is threatening the continued existence of the people of the Benue State.

Tombo council ward, headquartered in Ayilamo, is facing a severe humanitarian crisis as relentless attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen have forced mass displacement across the area.

The violence has driven residents from over 10 million hectares of farmland and homesteads, leaving the once-thriving communities desolate.

New Telegraph, which has been following developments in the area, observed that most inhabitants have fled their homes, with some seeking refuge in Ayilamo, while others are sheltered by friends and relatives in nearby towns.

As a result of constant violent attacks, movement both within and out of Ayilamo has become perilous.

The Ayilamo – Anyiin route via Akwana is now unsafe, with reports that sections of the Jukun community allegedly provide cover for the attackers.

Worse still is the fact that the Ayilamo-Uzer axis has equally been completely deserted following waves of attacks. For example, on the Ayilamo-Iwyendyer road, travellers are frequently ambushed, robbed, or killed by the armed herdsmen.

Despite the deployment of both army and mobile police units, residents insist that the attacks persist unchecked. Many suspect either complicity or a lack of decisive action by the deployed forces, as killings and raids continue on a near-daily basis.

New Telegraph gathered that with the current worsening insecurity situation in the area, with communities displaced, farmlands abandoned, and lives constantly under threat, tension in Tombo remains at alarming levels.

Today, families live in fear, uncertain of when the next attack may strike.

A similar situation is playing out in the Kwande local government area, where several farmers have been displaced due to the resurgence of suspected Fulani bandit activities.

New Telegraph has observed that not bloody civilians are facing the heat of the attacks, security agencies are also not spared by the attackers, as no fewer than 13 policemen have been killed, eleven in Katsina-Ala and 2 in Daudu in Guma local government area.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state chapter had expressed deep sorrow over the killing of police officers and civilians in a series of violent attacks by suspected armed herders and local militias across parts of the state.

In a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, the party said it “deeply mourns the loss of gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force” who were ambushed in the Katsina-Ala/Ukum axis.

The PDP also commiserated with bereaved families, the Nigeria Police Force, and communities in Guma, Abagena, and Atsom, where fresh herder attacks claimed more innocent lives.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families whose pain and trauma are beyond imagination,” the statement read.

The opposition party criticised Governor Hyacinth Alia for what it described as a “troubling silence” in the wake of repeated attacks on both security personnel and civilians.

It said “no official condolence message or condemnation had been issued by the government”, a stance the PDP argued “undermines the confidence of victims and the general public”.