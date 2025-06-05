Herdsmen Attacks: Benue Profiles 4,648 Households In New IDP Camp

Share

The Benue State government has profiled approximately 4,648 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the newly established camp at Calvin Foundation College (CFC), Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West Local Government Area.

The profiling revealed a total of 18,592 individuals, including 8,650 women, 4,147 men, and 5,795 children. Among the vulnerable groups are 325 pregnant women, 637 lactating mothers, 1,315 persons with disabilities (PWD), and 571 elderly people.

Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/Benue SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, made the disclosure during the distribution of food and non-food items to IDPs at the SEMA headquarters in Makurdi. Represented by the Director of Administration, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, he lamented the rise in attacks on innocent citizens and commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive efforts to address the state’s security challenges.

The distribution began on Monday at the Mbayongo Mega Camp and in Apa Local Government Area, reflecting the state government’s commitment to easing the suffering of those displaced by repeated armed herdsmen attacks.

Describing the aid as “a symbol of compassion and a message of hope,” Iorpuu emphasized the government’s resolve to ensure no vulnerable person is left behind.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for decisive steps to improve security in Benue, including deploying the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to the state to help curb violence.

Iorpuu issued a caution regarding a looming flood risk, urging residents in flood-prone areas to prepare early and relocate to safer grounds, based on alerts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

He called on SEMA partners, stakeholders, and the public to continue supporting relief efforts aimed at restoring dignity and resettlement for displaced persons.

