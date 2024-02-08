Herdsmen Attacks: Benue Assembly Summons Alia’s Security Aides, Others

…Lawmakers seek LG chair’s suspension of alleged assassination plot on Speaker

Apparently miffed at the volume of the influx of suspected armed Fulani terrorists into the state and the killing of innocent citizens, the Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday summoned the Security Advisers to Governor Hyacinth Alia as well as the Commander of Livestock Guards and Volunteer Guards to appear before it on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Assembly complex in Makurdi.

The Assembly is worried over the mindless killings accompanying the huge influx of Fulani herdsmen in the state with their cattle.

The decision to summon the security aides to the governor followed a motion moved by the member representing Gwer East State Constituency, Hon. Elias Audu, and seconded by Hon. Angbo Kennedy of Otukpa/Akpa State Constituency.

The motion was also supported by Hon. Bemdoo Peter Ipusu, the Chief Whip and member representinKatsina-Alala West State Constituency also calling on Governor Alia to immediately suspend the Caretaker Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area, Hon. Abraham Tervershima Agber who is currently under police investigation for an alleged assassination attempt on the Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Aondona Dajoh.

The House called on the governor to replace Hon. Agber Tervershima with another person from the same place where Hon. Agber hails from as the caretaker Chairman of the Gboko local government.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Raphael Akume Tyav, in a statement, also said during the sitting, the member representing Tarka State Constituency, Hon. Manger McClinton Manger, moved a motion calling on the state governor to as a matter of urgency complete renovation works he started on the Assembly complex so that members can resume sitting.

The motion read in part, “that since the inception of the 10th Legislative Assembly, the House of Assembly old complex has been undergoing commendable renovations being one of the foremost projects of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia. Further notes that given the above, the House has been holding its legislative sittings at government house which falls under the executive arm of government.

“Worried that the continuous movement to the government house for sittings has caused untold hardship to the staff and members of the Assembly in transporting tools and equipment for each legislative sitting.

“Further worried that as an arm of government holding sittings in Government House doesn’t give the House a sense of independence most especially as the House has meeting rooms which could be easily converted to chambers for members and staff to hold legislative sittings.

“The Assembly acknowledges that in a democratic dispensation, a Legislative House should have its independence

or be seen to have its independence from other arms of government to effectively carry out its legislative duties. Further Acknowledges that moving back to the Assembly premises for sittings will promote democracy and ease the House in carrying its legislative duties for good governance.”

“The motion has one of its resolutions to pass a vote of Confidence on the Honourable Speaker Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, for successfully spearheading the affairs of the 10th Assembly since its inception.

“The Assembly has also resolved to resume sitting back at the Benue State House of Assembly complex henceforth”.