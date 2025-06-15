Herdsmen Attacks: Battling Growing Out-of-school Children In Benue

Share

As terrorists herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State continue to increase, children, often looked upon as future leaders, are fast on the receiving end as thousands of them now have less access to education in the state. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports from MAKURDI

An array of attacks

The state came under suspected Fulani herdsmen sustained attack since 20 years ago with hordes of indigenes, including women and children massacred with thousands of families still wallowing in penury in designated and unofficial Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. They are also lacking basic amenities of life.

According to the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Sir James Iorpuu, there are no fewer than 17 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

The camps, he said, are located in Makurdi, Guma, Gwer-West, Logo and Agatu Local Government Areas.

He said: “Before we came into office, we had six IDPs camps in Benue but as we speak, we have 17 camps. These are not new camps; they were existing but the previous government did not recognise them. We have recognised and activated them.”

In search of accurate data

According to Sir James Iorpuu, the Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration inherited a total of unverified 2,146,000 IDPs but that the government was “working towards getting something accurate”.

“To get the exact data, we invited the International Organisation on Migration (IOM), which is currently undertaking the biometric capture of IDPs. When they are through with the exercise, we shall ascertain the correct number of people displaced”.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that all the camps have children, most of which were going to schools at their various homes but are no longer going to school because they were displaced and are now staying in squalid camps.

Statistics released by the IOM indicated that a significant portion of the IDPs population are children. According to IOM’s report, 55 per cent of IDPs are minors under 18, and 18 per cent of the total IDP population are children under six years old.

Another report from the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) noted that in Benue State, 16 per cent of households had children under 5 years of age.

A recent report by the IOM in the state indicated that, “there were 500,182 IDPs in the state as of June 2024. If the percentage of children under 18 is applied to this number, it suggests that around 275,000 children may be among the IDPs in Benue. However, it is important to note that the exact number of children in IDP camps specifically, as opposed to the broader IDP population, is not available in these reports”.

Recent further findings revealed that the herdsmen attacks on Benue communities have left at least, 80 per cent of children in those areas as school dropouts.

Growing humanitarian challenge

Immediate past Executive Secretary of SEMA in the state, Emmanuel Shior, lamented the worsening humanitarian challenge the attacks had caused the state during the Chief Samuel Ortom administration.

He said: “If you look at our data, children are not included with the exception of communities that are located within Makurdi and its environs. Like at Abagena IDP camp, we had an emergency school there. In Daudu camp 1 and 2 and at Ukpiam Camp, we had a small number of children, but locations like Umenger and Torkula in Mbadwem council ward, the number of children is small.

“The same thing in Logo, Agatu, Okpokwu and Kwande Local Government areas respectively among others. So, for the communities that are affected by the crisis, the number of children in school is about 20 per cent”.

Shior further disclosed that the Fulani militants have destroyed roads and bridges in some parts of the state to frustrate the efforts of security agencies at accessing remote areas to contain attacks.

Similarly, the former Executive Secretary, Benue State Teaching Service Board, (TSB) Prof. Wilfred Uji, had stated that the persistent herdsmen attacks on Benue communities, had disrupted the school calendar and forced 300,000 children out of school during the Ortom’s administration.

Prof. Uji said: “200,000 of the figure are secondary school students and 100,000 are primary school pupils”.

He said Government Secondary School, Gbajimba; Government Secondary School, Agasha; Government Science Secondary School, Logo; and Government Secondary School, Ukum, among others, had been burnt or closed down completely by herdsmen.

Uji added that secondary school students and primary school pupils in public schools in Apa, Agatu, Makurdi, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo had also been forced to leave their schools.

“If this crisis is between herdsmen and farmers, why the attacks on educational facilities?” Shior exclaimed.

It is therefore imperative for states and the Federal Government to heed to the Children’s Parliament appeal for them (governments) to see to the implementation of the Safe Schools declaration to ensure the safety and security of children and their schools across the country.

There is also the propensity for governments, partners and all Nigerians to ensure speedy implementation of the Child Rights Act.

The Nigerian government in March 2019, ratified the Safe Schools Declaration but has yet to implement it nationwide.

The Safe Schools Declaration is an intergovernmental political commitment that provides countries with the opportunity to express support for protecting students, teachers, schools and universities from attack during armed conflict.

According to UNICEF, in a report in April 2022, “1,436 school children and 17 teachers have been abducted from schools, and 16 school children lost their lives”.

“Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable. Their occurrences cut short the futures and dreams of the affected students”, said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria.

Need to protect schools

It is perhaps, on the strength of this that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, recently launched the Safe School Initiative in Benue State, during which he also inaugurated the Command’s School Protection Squad, (CSPS).

Speaking at the event, Mr. Egbetokun said the programme was borne out of his commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of students and educational institutions.

Represented by AIG Zone 4, Mr. Zacharia Achinyan, the IGP said it was imperative that educational authorities and community leaders worked with the Police and other security agencies, to ensure the safety of schools.

“The Safe Schools are where a culture of safety for our students, teachers, staff and our communities at large is ensured.

“Our schools are not only sanctuaries of knowledge, but also a nurturing ground for the future leaders of our country; this means that the security of our schools determines the security of our future.

“Therefore, they must be protected against all possible threats. In light of the foregoing, I have directed all Commissioners of Police within the Zone to engage their various stakeholders in meetings to ensure that the safety of our schools is guaranteed.”

Egbetokun stated that the force would make use of modern technology and intelligence led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement presence around schools.

“I urge our schools, parents, and communities, to work in consonance with law enforcement agencies, as we champion the cause of safety and wellbeing for all our children.

“We must invest our efforts, resources, and our hearts into fostering a culture of safety in our schools.” he said

In a welcome remark, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emenari Ifeanyi, said the title of the stakeholders’ forum was “Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of host communities”.

Ifeanyi said the event was timely as Benue has faced security challenges like; cultism, robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking and most recent attacks being handled by the command.

“Benue state has many schools and we must not allow criminal minded individuals to take advantage of any situation to harm our children. Our children are our future and must be protected.” he said

Earlier, Gov Hyacinth Alia said the state was doing everything possible to provide safe and secured learning environment.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Deborah Aber, Alia listed the launching a special security operations, distribution of motorcycles and vehicles to support the conventional security agencies as part of the state’s committement. He also listed the construction of the State Schools Response Centre (SSRC) for coordinating emergency situations amongst others.

In his welcome address, Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad (SPS) Force Headquarters, Mr. Abayomi Shogunle, said the force has introduced a 24/7 functional emergency centre dedicated to responding to schools emergencies.

Shogunle said the SPS has a national investment response aimed at protecting schools, learners, teachers and non-teaching staff from attacks in all parts of Nigeria.

He said it was designed to achieve measurable outcomes such as reducing the number of out of school children and improving Nigeria’s rating in the human capital index in the long run.

“The right to education is central to social and economic progress, and investment in education is an investment in human capital development”. he said

Also, the National Coordinator on Financing, Safe School Program, Halima Iliya, said the exercise was aimed at closing the physical security that exist in and around schools and host communities and the near absence of rapid response infrastructure.

She said the poor level of security awareness among school administrators and other critical stakeholders would be strengthened.

She maintained that the programme has incorporated a multi-level approach to providing responsive security coverage for host communities, schools and other learning places, adopting whole society approach in the protection of education.

