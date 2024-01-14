Herdsmen Attack: Udende Visits Mchia Community, Donate Relief Materials To Victims

The Senator representing Benue North East senatorial district, Sen. Emmanuel Memga Udende on Sunday visited the Mchia community in Logo Local Government Area of the state to commiserate with the people of Mbaniange over the attack on them by suspected armed herdsmen.

Senator Udende, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Sanitation, Hon Sunday Shizun and other APC stakeholders in the affected area, donated 100 bags of rice and undisclosed sums of money to victims of the attack to cushion the effect of the attack.

He said that he was at Mchia to condole them over the unfortunate killing by suspected armed herdsmen.

“According to the scriptures, we should always celebrate with people when they are celebrating and mourn with them when the need arises. That is why I am here to mourn with my people over the unfortunate incident.

“When I was informed of the incident, I made contact with the National Security Adviser (NSA) on the phone. We spoke towards finding a solution. I am going to call the attention of the Service Chiefs in a motion and hopefully, things will get better going forward”.

Senator Udende who is Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, condemned the continued attacks on his people which he said “dates back to 2014” stressing that the attacks have to stop for peace to return to the area.

Senator Udende appealed to the people to always sleep with one eye open so that they are not taken unaware by the invaders.

The Kindred Head in the community, Chief Ageraga Nyamve, appreciated the federal lawmaker for his swift response and prayed God to give him the capacity to succeed as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.