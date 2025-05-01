Herdsmen Attack Benue FA Vice Chair

Share

Suspected armed herdsmen on Thursday attacked the Vice Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BFA), Alexander Awunah.

New Telegraph gathered that Awunah was on his way to Makurdi from Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West Local Government Area, to attend the May Day celebration when the incident occurred.

It was learnt that his car was riddled with bullets, but he miraculously escaped unhurt.

Speaking to newsmen, Awunah said he encountered the armed herders who opened fire on his vehicle upon sighting him.

According to him, the attack occurred at Atingila settlement, located about three kilometers from Naka town and less than one kilometer from a military checkpoint at Tse-Orbiam village, along the Naka-Makurdi road.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Gwer-West LGA, who was visibly shaken, said, “I appreciate God Almighty for protecting me. I was fortunate not to be hit by the bullets.”

The Benue FA Vice Chairman called for increased security surveillance and regular patrols along the route to curb the frequent attacks by herdsmen in the area.

