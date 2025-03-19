Herdsmen Allegedly Kill Three Soldiers, Mobile Policeman, Others In Benue Attack

Share

…Another policeman,12 militia gang killed during gun battle

Armed herdsmen terrorists yesterday in broad daylight, launched a fierce attack on Mbaigbe and Mbaitye communities in Kwande local government area of Benue State and allegedly killed three soldiers of the Nigeria Army, a mobile policeman and two farmers.

Mbaigbe community is located two kilometres away from Jato Aka.

New Telegraph gathered that the herders crossed over in numbers with full aggression surrounding the two communities both of Yaav council ward of Turan district of the local government.

The blood-thirst-armed herders were said to have attacked the unarmed inhabitants unchallenged in their homes.

Two farmers were killed on the spot, while others ran away with some of their belongings and children to save their lives.

Jato Aka, a major business hub in the area is reportedly unsafe as displaced people, on a daily basis, move into it in droves to take refuge.

New Telegraph gathered that the soldiers and mobile policeman are among security men stationed at the now deserted Government Secondary School (GSS) Anwase in the area for peacekeeping.

It was gathered that they got wind of the herdsmen’s invasion of the two communities and were on their way to repel the attackers when they ran into the aggressors who opened fire and killed them in the process.

A source from Jato Aka who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph pleading anonymity said corpses of the victims had been deposited in the morgue at an unnamed hospital in the area.

Meanwhile, operatives of Operation Zenda, a police unit in the state police command, in the wee hours of yesterday reportedly killed eleven (11) suspected militia gangs operating in Buruku Local Government Area of the state.

The gang’s operation also led to the death of a police officer who was one of the commanders of Operation Zenda.

New Telegraph gathered that the operation took place along the border between Buruku and Ushongo local government area on Tuesday night.

A local source told newsmen on the phone that the policeman was killed during a gun battle with the militia gang members.

According to the source, the Operation Zenda team had received a distress call from the locals that some militia gang members were attacking people.

“They quickly mobilized to the scene and on sighting the policemen, the militia opened fire and in the process killed one of the officers.

“However, due to the superior power and tactics of the officers, they were able to neutralize 11 of them.

The Command’s spokesperson Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killings.

Anene said, “On 19/3/2025 at about 0200hrs, while some of the operatives were on their way to a criminal hideout at Agwabi, Tombo ward, Buruku Local Government Area, they ran into an ambush laid by the bandit who engaged the police in a fierce gun duel.

“In response, the police countered the ambush with more superior firepower that subdued the gang. At the end of the crossfire, twelve (12) bandits were neutralised while others escaped. The injured bandits were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead and deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Items recovered from them include; three (3) AK-47 rifles, six rounds of live ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted charms.

“Unfortunately, one of the police team members; Inspector Terfa Anyiase sustained a gunshot injury and was eventually confirmed dead by a doctor. His corpse has also been deposited at the morgue”.

While commiserating with family and friends of the deceased officer, the CP prayed for the repose of his soul. He also extolled the courage of the operatives involved in the operation.

Similarly, another operation carried out around Daudu and Makurdi by various Divisions led to the recovery of seven (7) locally made pistols, the arrest of five (5) suspected robbers and thirty-two (32) suspected cultists. He said the investigation is ongoing.

