Share

A commuter bus conveying traders from Orie Orba Market in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State to neighboring Benue State was on Saturday hijacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The victims were on board Benue Links mass transit vehicle on the 9th Mile – Otukpo Highway when they were ambushed by gunmen.

The passengers, most of whom are female, were led into the forest around Owukpa–Orokam area in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, according to sources. The exact scene of the incident which occurred around 7pm was identified as Eyiupi community.

The attackers, suspected to be armed herdsmen, took the female passengers, both young and adults, into the forest. One of the victims, who sustained severe gunshot wounds during the attack, was left behind due to excessive bleeding that could have compromised the abductors’ location.

She is currently receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of St. Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga. Leader of the Owukpa Vigilante Group, Amos Agada, who confirmed the incident, said as of yesterday morning, the kidnappers had not contacted any of the victims’ families. He added that local security operatives were already making efforts to at the August National Convention.

“This position is predicated on the fact that the leadership to be elected at the August National Convention will be vested with the highly demanding task of leading the party to victory in the 2027 General Election; a task that requires experience and requisite skills.

“The conference, therefore, urges party stakerescue the abducted persons. It could not be ascertained by press time if security agencies in Benue have taken any action towards rescuing the victims.

Share