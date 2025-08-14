Herders/Farmers Clash: Ebonyi Govt Disburses N101.895m To Victims

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has disbursed the sum of N101.895 million to victims and families of herder attacks in Nkalaha Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The official flag-off of payment of compensation by the Ebonyi State Government to the victims of the attack on Thursday, August 14.

The beneficiaries were victims of an attack that occured in February 2025, resulting in the death of 18 persons and loss of property.

Nwifuru, represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, performed the disbursement at the Council headquarters in Ezillo.

He said that 18 people lost their lives, stating that their families received two million each, totalling N36 million.

“41 buildings were destroyed, each of the owners will receive one million, totalling N41 million”

The State Chief Executive stated that Fulani herdsmen who lost their cows were compensated with N20 million for the lost cows.

“Today we are gathered to compensate our brothers and sisters who lost their properties and loved ones in the February 2025 crisis that occured at Nkalaha community”

“Today, I reflect on the loss of life; it was devastating. That is why we are compensating you today, we must live as one family”

He said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of the menace.

Further breakdown of the disbursement shows that four million naira were given to people who lost their Okada machines.

In a remark, the Chairman of Ishielu Local Government Area, Princess Ifeoma Peace Agwu, extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Nwifuru in assisting the victims.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy National Director General, Myetti. Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Alhaji Gidado Sidiki, who received N20 million on behalf of the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, commended Governor Nwifuru for his philanthropic gestures.

In attendance at the event included members of the State Executive Council, the Chairman of Ebonyi State Elders Forum, Chief Ben Okah, the traditional ruler of Nkalaha community, Eze Thompson Ebe,h among others.