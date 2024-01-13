Herders/Farmer Crisis: One Dead, Two Injured In Jigawa

A 27-year-old man was allegeedly killed and two others seriously injured in a clash involving farmers and herdsmen in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred when farmers from Damutawa village Jahun LGA and herders who were passing with cattle clashed.

Shiisu Adam confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, saying the incident took place between farmers and ranchers at Damutawa village.

Victims of the incident are Shehu Lawal Mohd, 27, Muhammed Sulaiman, 25, and Abubakar Muhammad, 23, all of Janguza village, Tofa LGA, Kano State.

DSP Shiisu stated that upon receiving the information, a team of police officers from Jahun Police Station reached the location and sent the victims to Jahun General Hospital. One of the casualties, Shehu Lawal Mohd, was certified dead by the medical doctor in the hospital.

He explained that on 07/01/2024, police officers from the Jahun Division arrested one Abdulkareem Muazu of Damutawa village, Jahun LGA, who was named as the primary suspect in the event.

According to him “one Dane Gun, some charms amulets, a knife, a wallet containing the sum of four thousand four hundred Naira (4,400.00k) and a hunting bag was recovered from the suspect”

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have shot the deceased Shehu Lawal Mohd with his Dane Gun”

According to DSP Shiisu, the case is still being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department of Dutse.