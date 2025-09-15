Herders’ Attacks: Miyetti Allah Commends Enugu’s Peaceful Intervention

The Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Enugu State Government for its peaceful intervention in the attacks on herders in the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by the MACBAN National Deputy Director, Mr Gidado Siddiki, yesterday in Enugu. Siddiki, who also extolled the state government’s effort in ensuring peace and justice, expressed confidence in Governor Peter Mbah’s commitment to protecting all lawful trades in the state.

According to him, the attack on six herders and the rustling of more than 100 cattle in the state were unfortunate, but he commended the state government’s intervention in the matter, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We sincerely acknowledge the steadfastness of the state government and security agencies in protecting lives and property across the state.

“We also note with appreciation the assurance given by the government that the perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be brought to book and made to face justice. “Nevertheless, we respectfully urge for even greater efforts to prevent further recurrence of such attacks against our members.

“Our hope remains that through continued collaboration, peace, security, and justice will prevail for all residents in the state,” he noted. Siddiki noted that MACBAN’s engagement with the State Government to broker peace had been fruitful and urged his members to exercise confidence in the security agencies’ investigation. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims.

Their loss is our collective loss, and we stand with them in this difficult time. “It is important to emphasise that we are not blaming the government, as we recognise that no administration desires unrest during its tenure.

“However, we have a duty to report our ordeals and losses to the government, being the institution we rely upon to address and put an end to such acts against our members,” he said. Siddiki added that the body was mindful and appreciative of the government and security agencies’ efforts towards them.

“Notably, the recent incident occurred deep inside the forest, and without their intervention, we would not have been able to recover the corpses for burial in accordance with Islamic rites,” he added.

Recall that the Enugu Government in June confirmed attacks on farm settlements in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, by suspected militant herders. But Mbah maintained that the state remains one of the safest in Nigeria, despite attempts by certain individuals to misrepresent the security situation.