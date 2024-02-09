Herders Attacks: Farmers Urges Soun Of Ogbomoso To Save Their Crops

Farmers in Oriire Local Government Area of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, have expressed their displeasure over what they perceive as a continued attack on farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

The farmers appealed on Thursday while protesting at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso of Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The protest which was organised by a sizable group of farmers urged the traditional ruler and other pertinent parties for protection against the persistent attacks on their crops.

The protesters’ spokesperson, Chief Aremu Ogundare said that the protesters were from three villages in Oriire Local Government: Kedo Arigbeyo, Kedo Salami, and Mosunmaje.

He said: “Cows have become a menace to us; the problem escalated about four or five years ago. We don’t enjoy farming any longer; all the cassava we cultivated was destroyed by them, and no one has any cassava on the farm again.

“Then, the cashew farms we thought of falling back on, they would take their cows there in the night to eat them off.

“To feed our families now is hard; we can’t train our children in school, and those in higher institutions have returned because we couldn’t raise funds to sponsor them any longer.

“Feeding is also a problem. That’s the reason we came here with a save-our-soul message.”