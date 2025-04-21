Herder-Farmer Crisis: Nigeria In Dire Straits

Share

FELIX NWANERI reports on the worrisome dimension the recent killings by armed herders has assumed and the danger it portends for the country’s unity

Ethnic tension is not new in Africa as there have always been disagreements between the various nationalities across the respective countries that make up the continent. While such discords predate independence of most of the countries, they have grown substantially since the end of the colonial era.

This could mostly be blamed on two major factors – struggle for dominance and power play. A bitter tale of such ethnic rivalries in recent times is the Rwandan genocide of 1994, in which an estimated one million people, mostly Tustis, were killed by members of the Hutu majority tribe within 100 days, following a crisis triggered by the April 1994 shooting of a plane carrying then President Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira (both Hutus) in which everyone on board was killed.

While the genocide was planned by members of the core political elite, many of whom occupied positions at top levels of the country’s national government at that time, the perpetrators were from the ranks of the Rwandan Army, the Gendarmerie and government-backed militias.

Its aftermath was the destruction of infrastructure and the severe depopulation of the country, which brought the economy of the landlocked country to its knees.

The genocide also served as an impetus for creating the International Criminal Court to eliminate the need for ad hoc tribunals to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Another of such ethnic crisis is the Darfur war; a major armed conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan that began in February 2003, when the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel groups began fighting the government of Sudan, which they accused of oppressing Darfur’s non-Arab population.

The government responded to the attacks by carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Darfur’s non-Arabs.

This led to the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians and the indictment of then Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

While Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has rebuilt its economy, Sudan is back to crisis despite a comprehensive peace agreement, signed on August 31, 2020, between the Sudanese authorities and several rebel factions to end armed hostilities in Darfur.

It is against the Rwandan and Sudanese experiences that there are concerns that the continent is on the verge of another crisis in its most populous nation – Nigeria over rising ethnic tension due to activities of killer herdsmen across the country.

Because of the failure of the Federal Government and the 36 state governments to implement the ban on open grazing, hundreds of people have been killed by armed herders

Regrettably, the crisis is at a time the nation is battling with Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged the North-East as well as banditry in the North-West and agitation for secession in the South-East.

The herders/farmers conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mostly Christian farmers across Nigeria.

Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central geopolitical zone, the herders have recently advanced towards the southern part of the country, comprising South-West, South-South and SouthEast, thereby shifting the battleground.

Concerns over Plateau, Benue killings

While the APC-led Federal Government has repeatedly declared that it will not yield ground to those it termed “divisive elements,” developments in Plateau State where over 100 lives were lost in the, have left many to wonder if there will be any solution to herders/ farmers crisis.

The National Emergency Agency (NEMA) had reported two weeks ago that gunmen killed at least 52 people and displaced nearly 2,000 others over several days of attacks in Platea State, which has had a history of violence between farmers and cattle herders.

Another 51 people were again killed by gunmen with scores injured in the early hours on Monday last week in the Zikke and Kakpa communities in Bassa Local Government Area of the North Central state. Amnesty International Nigeria said the gunmen also razed and looted homes.

“The inexcusable security lapses that enabled this horrific attack, two weeks after the killing of 52 people, must be investigated,” Amnesty said in a statement.

In Benue State, the death toll in gunmen’s latest attacks by armed herders on some communities in Logo and Ukum local government areas of the state has risen to 55. Governor Hyacinth Alia disclosed this during his on-the-spot assessment tour of some of the communities attacked in the two local governments on Saturday.

According to him, the death toll in Logo at the time he was addressing the people is 27, while that of Ukum is 28. His words: “Since these attacks started, we have recovered corpses. As of yesterday (Friday), we received some, and today (Saturday), the tally rose to 27 in Logo.

In Ukum, security operatives have recovered over 28 corpses.” Reacting to the killings, particularly that of Plateau State, President Bola Tinubu, who has been out of the country for two weeks, declared: “We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue.

Enough is enough. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled “President Tinubu condemns latest attack in Plateau, charges Governor Mutfwang to resolve underlying communal issues,” Tinubu expressed profound sorrow over the bloodshed and extended his condolences to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau.

The President argued that “the ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.” He called on the governor to demonstrate political resolve in addressing the underlying communal issues fueling the violence and establishing enduring peace.

His words: “Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. “These problems have been with us for more than two decades. We can no longer ignore the underlying issues.

It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.” The President also appealed to community, spiritual, and political leaders both within and outside Plateau State to work together to halt the cycle of retaliatory attacks devastating affected communities.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts.” President Tinubu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the Plateau State government in fostering dialogue, social cohesion, and accountability, crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau,” the statement stated.

Governors Mutfwang, Alia react

Responding to the challenge thrown at him by President Tinubu to look inward for solution to the new wave of violence in his state, Governor Mutfwang, in a statewide broadcast, on Wednesday, vowed that the state will never be overrun by fear.

The governor, who banned night grazing of cattle and also restricted movement of motorcycles, said the measures were taken to restore calm and strengthen vigilance.

He said: “I speak to you today not only as your governor, but as a fellow son of Plateau who shares in your anguish and feels the weight of the pain inflicted upon our people.

We are once again confronted by sorrow as heart wrenching attacks have taken the lives of innocent citizens in our communities. “Let us be clear: This is not random violence. This is not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders.

What we are witnessing is a systematic and premeditated campaign; one that seeks to displace, destabilise, and instill terror and fear on our people and communities. “The tragic echoes of Dogo Na Hawa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and the Christmas Eve massacres in Bokkos remain vivid. The cycle continues, but it must not endure. Enough is enough.

“As your governor, I stand resolved, Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal. My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.

“But let me reassure you that my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever.” Governor Alia, who also declared that what Benue State is going through at the moment is “real war” which cannot be handled with kid gloves, said: “There is no room for anyone to sleep with their two eyes closed. This is real war. We know our enemies.

This is the only state that we have. I mourn with you at this very pathetic and sad moment in your lives.” While commending the security agencies for all their sacrifices in ensuring that there is peace in the state, he called on the Federal Government to assist his administration with the necessary support to end the killings and displacement of innocent citizens in the state.

Worries over call for citizens resort to self-help

The scary security situation has prompted some geopolitical zones to opt for self-help by establishing security outfits as the Federal Government seems to have failed to perform its core function of protecting citizens.

A former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), who renewed his call for Nigerians to take proactive steps in defending themselves, at the weekend, warned that the country’s security crisis cannot be resolved by the government alone.

Speaking during an Easter gathering held in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State to appreciate his staff, partners, and affiliated companies, Danjuma stressed that the rising tide of violence from bandits and terrorists demands a collective response. “If our people do not stand up and defend themselves, bandits and terrorists will take over our society.”

Danjuma warned. But, the question against this backdrop is: Can Nigeria risk another civil war given the devastating effects of the Nigeria/Biafra War given the fact that several non-state security actors emerged across the geopolitical zones in the past as protectionist groups only to shift the campaign to that self-determination.

Some stakeholders, who warned against a repeat of history, said Nigeria risks disintegration if citizens do not remain calm and united in the face of the security challenges.

The urgency of now

Despite President Tinubu’s vow to keep Nigeria as one, most stakeholders are however of the view that urgent measures should be taken to avert every possible threat to national security.

According to those who hold this view, the herders/farmers crisis is a serious matter that must be addressed with the speed of light as it poses a threat to national security.

A former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who described the persistent killings as a tragic reflection of Nigeria’s failing security architecture, questioned the continued bloodshed across the country and called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s approach to security.

Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without concrete and immediate action, many more lives may be lost

“How many more innocent lives must be lost before real and lasting solutions are implemented; when will this bloodletting stop? He queried, accusing the Federal Government of failing to exercise full control over the country’s security situation, while simultaneously resisting calls for the devolution of critical security responsibilities to states and local governments.

According to Olawepo-Hashim, the centralised nature of Nigeria’s security structure has become overstretched and ineffective in responding swiftly to threats at the grassroots. He also identified poor cooperation with neighbouring countries as a major contributor to the current insecurity, citing the free inflow of arms and bandits across the country’s borders as a lingering threat.

“Bandits and terrorists now operate with calculated ease, simply relocating from areas of intensified federal military presence to regions with low or delayed security attention,” he said. He observed a pattern of violence shifting from the North-East, to the NorthWest, and now to the North Central.

Describing the trend as an “adaptive insurgency,” Olawepo-Hashim stressed that the country must adopt a decentralised and intelligence driven security strategy that included full collaboration with sub-national governments and regional partners.

The people deserve peace, and the time to act is now.” Also speaking on the issue, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, said he resurgence of killings has once again highlighted the growing insecurity in Nigeria, a nation not officially at war but increasingly plagued by mass killings, kidnappings, and violent crimes.

“How long will these killings, kidnappings, maiming, and criminality continue?” Obi questioned, urging the government to take decisive action to curb the rising tide of violence.

The former governor called for urgent intervention from the government and security agencies to not only put an end to the killings but also ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. “We must end this grief and terror; this is becoming extremely unacceptable,” he stated.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), who also calls for Federal Government’s intervention, urged President Tinubu to direct the military and the police to restore law and order in Plateau and Benue states.

Falana in a statement, cited the failure of the federal and state governments to implement the ban on open grazing despite the Northern and Southern Governors’ Forums adopting the policy in 2021.

Noting that the Nigerian government had also adopted ranching as a solution to violent clashes between herders and farmers in 2022, he said that it is regrettable that hundreds of people have been killed by armed herders and gunmen due to the lack of implementation.

His words: “The Northern Governors Forum banned open grazing in February 2021, while the Southern Governors Forum banned open grazing in May 2021. In 2022, the Federal Government adopted ranching as a solution to the violent clashes between herders and farmers.

“Because of the failure of the Federal Government and the 36 state governments to implement the ban on open grazing, hundreds of people have been killed by armed herders and other gunmen.

We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, President Tinubu to direct the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos, and the AIG Zone 4 of the Nigeria Police Force in Jos to restore law and order in Benue and Plateau without any further delay.” Amnesty International, on its part, blamed the inability of government authorities to end the bloodshed and bring perpetrators to justice for fueling ongoing attacks.

In a post on its social platforms on Friday, the global human rights organisation called on President Tinubu to take “concrete and immediate steps to end the cycle of bloodshed.” The organisation condemned what it described as waves of killings across Plateau without justice for the victims.

It recalled the devastating Christmas Eve attacks between December 23 and 25, 2023, where over 140 people were reportedly killed in coordinated assaults on several communities, decrying that Nigerian government’s response to the violence has been largely ineffective, with attacks continuing despite stated efforts by authorities and security agencies.

“Patterns of recent deadly attacks on the rural areas of Plateau State, clearly show, intent of the attackers to destroy these communities. Consistent failure to protect these communities even after many attacks has left these communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen.

“Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without concrete and immediate action, many more lives may be lost,” the group said.

No doubt, the capability of the Federal Government to ensure law and order cannot be questioned, but there is the need for all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the resurgent herders/farmer crisis is curbed before it snowballs into a large scale crisis.

