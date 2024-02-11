Herbert Wigwe Was My Youngest Friend – Ngige

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has mourned the tragic death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

Wigwe, aged 58, and five others, including his wife, son and an associate, died in the unfortunate incident, which threw the entire country into mourning.

In a tribute he addressed to the Chairman of Access Holdings Plc., the owners of Access Bank, Dr Mrs Dere Awosika, the two-time Minister and former Governor of Anambra State, described the death of Wigwe, his youngest friend, as shocking and untimely.

He said, “I am in grief. Herbert was very dear to me. He was my youngest friend whom I fondly called ‘Herbie the tough’. The memories of his last visit to my office while I served as minister, are still very fresh in my mind. I never had an inkling that he would leave us very soon.

“His death is a personal loss to me. The vacuum created by his death will be very difficult to fill in Access Holdings and Access Bank. The banking industry and financial sector lost a great gem.

“The Ikwere people of Rivers State have lost one of their financial princes and gurus of unquantifiable value. Indeed, he will be sorely missed in many quarters.”

Ngige commiserated with Access Holdings Plc. and the Chairman, Dr. Awosika, and prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. Finally, he prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.