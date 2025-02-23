Herbert Wigwe: Remembering Late CEO with classy, approachable style

Share

February 9, 2025 was exactly one year Nigeria lost one of its exceptional bankers and businessman in the financial world, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, CFR.

Before his untimely death, he was the group managing director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s top five banking institutions, after succeeding his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.

In the past one year, without Wigwe, a lot was missed, especially his love for humanity and unmatched philanthropy.

Another quality that endeared him to many who loved him was his simple, classy personal style.

Wearing the best formal suits that fit is a Forte for bank CEOs but Wigwe took his a step further to make his fashion a bit refined.

He was spotted a few times in strip suits and colourful ties. One of his best looks is when he steps out in Kaftan or goes a bit casual in jeans and t-shirts, which gives him an approachable look.

A few bank executives admired his style and personality.

He is sorely missed but let us be consoled with the good vibes he left behind.

Share

Please follow and like us: