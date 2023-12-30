Herbalist, Accomplice Serially Raped, Set Ablaze 21-Year- Old Girl, Police Tell Court

The Kwara State Police Command has informed the Magistrates’ Court, Ilorin, that an Ibadan-based herbalist, Sultan Ojuwoni, alongside one Olaitan Olalekan, allegedly raped and set ablaze a 21-year-old-girl, Firdaus Jimoh. The police made this known while arraigning the defendants before the court, presided over by Magistrate Kolawole Aluko, who also directed the remand of the defendants at the Federal Correctional Service Centre, Oke-Kura.

Addressing Magistrate Aluko, the Kwara State Police Command, insisted that Ojuwoni serially raped and set ablaze the 21-year-old Jimoh in his shrine, in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the connivance of Olalekan and one Omowumi and her children who are currently at large.

Specifically, the herbalist and Olalekan were dragged before the court on offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, unlawful trial by ordeal, rape, causing grievous bodily hurt by dangerous means and attempt to commit culpable homicide, contrary to Sections 97, 214, 283 and 229 of the Penal Code Law.

The presiding magistrate who declined to take the plea of the suspects when the criminal charge was read to them, declared that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the offence for which they were charged. Magistrate Aluko particularly maintained that the offences for which the suspects were charged were not ordinarily bailable. The court adjourned the case until January 17, 2024, for mention.