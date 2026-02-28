Dr. Sunny Olu, is a traditional medical practitioner. He is also the Vice Coordinator of the Edo State Traditional Medicine Board (TMB) in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. He has been in this practice for over 45 years. He specialises in healing of throat, eyes, ears, toothache and finger nail diseases among others. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the curative measure for such diseases, causes of toothache, type of foods to be avoided, what people should do to be free from these deadly diseases. Excerpts:

May we know you sir?

My name is Dr. Sunny Olu, a trado-medicine practitioner who specialises in healing of diseases that have to do with the eyes, ears, throat and pregnancy and spiritual problems.

I inherited this calling (business) from my father. I used to follow my father to the bush each time he wrnt to collect herbs to prepare medicine for people.

My father thought me a lot of things. I didn’t want this natural gift of his to die, so I followed him and took over from where he stopped.

In those old days, our fathers and mothers had long lives and the reasons are because they were not used to the kinds of foods we eat now. But today junks foods is the order of the day. And these foods are not very good for the body system.

You imagine a situation where market women use chemicals to force mango, banana, pears, plantain to ripe quickly so that people will buy them.

They sell these fruits to people not minding the hazardous nature of those fruits. These chemicals are harmful to the body system. NAFDAC must take serious measures to check the ugly trend. Our take in of chemical foods is on the high side.

Based on the potency of your medicine, during President Goodlucky Ebele Jonathan’s regime you were invited to Abuja for exhibition by Nigeria Trado- medicine practitioners; was it a successful event?

Yes thank God for the then minister of health for recognising me. I was ready for the event but unfortunately it didn’t hold due to the the minister’s official assignment in Europe.

It was supposed to be an ample opportunity for me to show the entire world the effectiveness of herbal medicine.

Nigeria has neglected herbal medicine, China today is the focus when it comes to world economy. China has been able to prove to the world that the use of herbs is one of the best way to keep good health.

Today you have China herbal tea, China herbal creams, China herbal toothpaste etc. Nigerians are paying huge amount to get these herbs, but here in Nigeria God has blessed us with the trees.

Our scientist are sitting in their air-conditioner offices ordering products from China which are made from local herbs.

Well, I am praying and waiting for another opportunity to showcase the good works of nature to our brothers and sisters across the globe.

In Edo State, does Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, recognise the Trado-medicine Board (TMB)?

First and foremost, I must give kudos to our Executive Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo for recognising the traditional medicine practitioners in Edo State.

For so long a time, before the coming of the Governor, we were not given any recognition, but today we thank God that the governor is with us.

I also want to thank the TMB Chairman Chief Abudu Ugbesia (JP). He is a man imbued with wisdom who has been able to bring members together and ensure we enjoy the benefits.

What can you say about quackery in the industry and the danger it poses?

The danger it poses to people is great. There is quackery in virtually all organisations in Nigeria. Yes there are quacks going all about, but being licensed to practice is a sign of recognition.

This recognition by the government will open the way for us to be patronised by interested people including the government.

In those days, there was no rampant issue of people getting sick and dying on food poisoning as a result of contaminated foods. What is your take on this?

Yes you are very correct. During the time of our fathers and mothers, premature death was not as rampant as it is now.

All our fathers needed to do then was to go into the nearest bush, cut some leaves and chew them to get relief. All that is no more obtainable because of the nature of food we now eat which is filled with chemicals.

So I am advising that the federal government should pay more attention to traditional medicine practitioners.

Yes they should be encouraged, some of us who have medicine that can cure most of these deadly diseases. But because the federal government has refused to recognise us hence the situation remains like this.

China that we are depending on does not have the kind of natural herbs that Nigeria has, but because the government is focused they invested in it and today they are the focus of the world. Why can’t our government do same.

Are you saying that orthodox medicine is bad?

No, that is not what I have said. Like in my area of specialisation, orthodox medical practice believes much in the extraction of the tooth when you have toothache while we, trado-medical practitioners, believe in removing the worms that cause the toothache.

When you extract the tooth and the worms are still there it won’t work. Medical doctors do come to my office, people travel from abroad to come for treatment. It’s not a question of having license, but it is your work that speaks for you.

When I remove the worms it is over but when you extract the tooth away without killing the worms it will definitely come back.

Now what do we do to avoid toothache and other related diseases?

It is simple, we must avoid foods like bread, sweet, sugary foods, minerals and the foods sold in modern day eatries. Many of them are chemical foods.

Any regret going into this field?

No regrets at all. The only issue is that some of the orthodox medical practitioners are finding it difficult to accept us and recognise that traditional medicine does work.

For me, I am enjoying my work. My calling is to help people. I’m praying and waiting for the opportunity to show the world what I can do with the work of nature. I didn’t start it today, it is something I inherited from my father. And it will continue in my lineage.