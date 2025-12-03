‘Her Strength Doesn’t Need An Audience,’ Nwoko Celebrates Wife, Laila

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has taken to social media to celebrate his other wife, Laila, amid his ongoing marital issues with estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

He described Laila as a woman of exceptional strength, dignity, and quiet resilience.

In a message on Wednesday, Nwoko praised Laila for maintaining grace and maturity despite negative comments and assumptions often thrown at her on social platforms.

According to Nwoko, his wife is not someone driven by online validation or public opinion and prefers to live a peaceful, private life away from social media drama.

He described her as gentle, thoughtful, respectful, and deeply caring, qualities he believes are often overlooked because she does not display her life publicly.

Nwoko highlighted the pain of seeing unkind online narratives but insisted that he knows Laila’s true character, noting that she carries herself with calm dignity even when misunderstood.

He emphasized that she chooses not to defend herself online because she believes her worth is not defined by internet conversations.

Reaffirming his commitment to her, Nwoko stated that he would always speak up for Laila and protect her name.

He credited her with bringing peace, stability, and wisdom into their home, adding that her strength “does not shout” and her goodness “does not need an audience.”

The politician also expressed gratitude to those who have shown understanding and fairness during moments of online tension, saying their kindness brings light into difficult situations.