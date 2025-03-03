…Her Appointment Marked Defining Moment In History –Minister

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed profound sorrow at the passing of Chief Ebun Oyagbola, Nigeria’s first female minister, whose historic appointment not only marked a defining moment in our nation’s history but also laid the foundation for greater women’s participation in leadership and governance.

Oyagbola’s trailblazing appointment as Minister of National Planning and subsequent service as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico shattered barriers, inspiring generations of women to pursue leadership roles.

In a statement at the weekend by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that her unwavering dedication to national development, diplomacy, and the empowerment of women was a beacon of hope and progress that continues to illuminate the path for Nigerian women and girls.

