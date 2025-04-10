Hepatitis B: From Silent Epidemic To Global Health Priority

Share

Hepatitis B remains one of the most pressing yet overlooked public health challenges worldwide.

Affecting over 296 million people, this viral infection of the liver has long been labeled a “silent epidemic” due to its ability to cause severe complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, often without noticeable symptoms for years.

However, with increasing global efforts, there is renewed momentum in combating Hepatitis B through prevention, early detection, and treatment.

A Global Health Crisis

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and is primarily transmitted through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids. While the infection can be acute or chronic, the latter poses the greatest risk, leading to severe liver damage over time.

Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia bear the highest burden, with up to 10 per cent of the adult population chronically infected. In regions with inadequate healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness and access to treatment exacerbate the crisis.

Hepatitis B in Nigeria:

A Public Health Concern Nigeria is one of the countries with a high Hepatitis B burden, with an estimated 8.1 per cent of the population living with chronic infection.

The disease remains a significant contributor to liver-related illnesses and deaths. Despite efforts to control its spread, challenges such as low vaccination coverage, limited awareness, and insufficient screening programmes persist.

The Nigerian government, in collaboration with international health organisations, is working to enhance Hepatitis B prevention and treatment strategies through expanded immunisation efforts, improved healthcare access, and public health campaigns.

Prevention:

The Power of Vaccination One of the most effective tools in the fight against Hepatitis B is vaccination. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that all infants receive their first dose within 24 hours of birth, followed by subsequent doses in early childhood.

In Nigeria, while routine childhood vaccination includes Hepatitis B, adult immunisation remains a challenge due to cost barriers and low public awareness.

Strengthening national vaccination programmess and ensuring free or subsidised vaccines can significantly reduce the infection rate.

Screening and Early Detection

Early diagnosis is crucial in preventing long-term liver damage and reducing transmission rates. Despite the availability of simple and cost-effective tests, millions of people remain unaware of their infection status.

In Nigeria, stigma and misinformation often prevent individuals from seeking screening.

Expanding nationwide screening programmes, particularly in rural areas and among high-risk groups such as pregnant women and healthcare workers, could play a vital role in identifying undiagnosed cases and initiating timely treatment.

Advances in Treatment

Although there is currently no cure for chronic Hepatitis B, antiviral medications can effectively suppress the virus and reduce the risk of complications. Tenofovir and entecavir are among the leading treatments, significantly lowering viral loads and improving liver function.

However, access to these medications remains limited in Nigeria due to high costs and inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Government policies that subsidise treatment and increase healthcare funding for Hepatitis B management can improve patient outcomes.

Global commitments and the way forward

In recent years, international organisations and governments have ramped up efforts to eliminate Hepatitis B as a public health threat by 2030.

The WHO’s Global Hepatitis Strategy emphasises increasing vaccination rates, expanding access to testing and treatment, and reducing stigma associated with the disease.

Nigeria has also committed to achieving these goals by integrating Hepatitis B management into its broader public health initiatives, launching awareness campaigns, and strengthening healthcare systems.

A Call to Action

The battle against Hepatitis B requires a concerted effort from policymakers, healthcare providers, researchers, and communities.

Strengthening prevention strategies, improving access to screening and treatment, and fostering public awareness are critical to making meaningful progress.

In Nigeria and beyond, the challenge lies in sustaining momentum and ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against this silent epidemic.

