Hepatitis: A Slow, Steady Killer

•It’s the leading cause of liver cancer, says Babalola

•‘One person dies every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness’

Hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver, is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal. ISIOMA MADIKE looks at the silent epidemic through the lens of medical experts.

World Hepatitis Day is usually observed every year on July 28, to raise awareness. The theme for 2025; Hepatitis: “Let’s Break It Down” calls for urgent action to dismantle the financial, social and systemic barriers, including stigma that stand in the way of hepatitis elimination and liver cancer prevention.

Chronic Hepatitis B and C silently cause liver damage and cancer – despite being preventable, treatable, and, in the case of Hepatitis C, curable. This year’s theme emphasises the need to simplify, scale up, and integrate hepatitis services – vaccination, safe injection practices, harm reduction, testing and treatment into national health systems.

The campaign is also a reminder that the government must act now to expand access, integrate care, and end hepatitis as a public health problem.

In what looks like a reaction to the campaign request, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Launched “Project 365” to tackle the country’s overwhelming Hepatitis B and C burden and move towards elimination by 2030.

The coordinating Minister, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, through the Director, Public Health Department of the ministry, Dr Godwin Ntadom, said: “Over 90% of those infected remain undiagnosed and unknowingly transmit the virus, which is often mistaken for malaria.

“This contributes to a staggering 4,252 annual deaths from liver cancer and results in economic losses estimated between ₦13.3 trillion and ₦17.9 trillion annually.”

He warned that the disease, though preventable and treatable, continues to silently ravage communities due to low awareness, stigma, and limited access to testing and treatment.

Professor Pate also announced structural reforms and financial commitments, including: The establishment of a Viral Elimination Fund (VEF), increased budgetary support for hepatitis programming, tax incentives and regulatory reforms to encourage local vaccine and drug manufacturing, legislative support for expanding diagnostic and treatment services.

“These steps are crucial to making hepatitis medications more affordable and accessible while laying the groundwork for sustainable local pharmaceutical manufacturing,” he noted.

Adding: “Nigeria can no longer bear the label of having the third-highest hepatitis burden globally. We have the science, the strategy, and now the will. We will act, boldly and with urgency, for a Nigeria free from the burden of viral hepatitis.”

Also, the Director and National Coordinator of the National AIDS/HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr Adebobola Bashorun, said the government would step up campaign, using community-led approaches, such as mass testing across communities, vaccination for Hepatitis B-negative individuals, treatment rollout for Hepatitis C cases, advocacy on prevention methods like safe sex and hygiene, partnerships with state governments, media, and religious leaders.

Bashorun harped on the need for adults above 21, who may have missed vaccination under Nigeria’s 2004 Hepatitis B birth-dose policy, to get tested and vaccinated if negative.

He also called for breaking social and structural barriers to lifesaving services with implementation of a national framework aligned with SDG 3 and the Global Health Sector Strategy on Hepatitis.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Acting Country Representative, Dr Alex Gasasira, also called on Nigeria to take bold action against hepatitis, as he described it as a disease that affects millions of people in the country.

He noted that Nigeria bears a significant burden of hepatitis, adding that the country ranks third, worldwide in hepatitis prevalence.

Gasasira praised Nigeria’s ongoing implementation of the triple elimination initiative of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis, and STIs. He also applauded the government’s plan to reduce treatment costs, promote local production, and prioritise nationwide screening.

Gasasira urged Nigeria to ensure Hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination within 24 hours of delivery, integrate testing and treatment into primary healthcare services, combat stigma and misinformation, secure sustainable domestic financing, and protect the rights of those living with hepatitis.

“We have the knowledge, we have the tools, what we need now is the will. Together, we can break hepatitis down. Together, we can build a Nigeria and an Africa where hepatitis no longer determines one’s fate,” he said.

Other medical experts have equally said that knowing that hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer, should be the stimulus to getting tested, which, according to them, remains the best way to protect oneself.

Former President, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Professor Olufemi Babalola, has called hepatitis, a silent epidemic in Nigeria. He went on to give a detailed analysis of the virus, saying that about 10-15 per cent of the population are seropositive, in which case, may end up with liver cancer, (hepatoma) having been carriers for several years.

Everyone, he said, must have a serological test to rule it out as soon as possible. He said: “Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which is a large organ on the right side of the body.

The liver has many functions, including turning food into energy, and filtering toxins such as alcohol out of the blood.

“It can occur because of viral infection and exposure to alcohol. The three most common viral forms are: Hepatitis A, B and C. The other forms of hepatitis are D, E, F and G, which are very rare.

“Vaccines can help protect from Hepatitis A and B. But, there is no vaccine against Hepatitis C. Hepatitis can be acute or chronic. Acute hepatitis is short term and begins after the first infection. It can lead to chronic hepatitis, which is long term.

“However, Hepatitis A only causes acute infection. Chronic hepatitis can cause lasting damage to the liver. Very serious cases can lead to liver failure or cancer.

“Both viruses affect the liver and can cause serious illness, even fatality. In fact, it’s the leading cause of liver cancer.

“Hepatitis A is transmitted mostly through contaminated food or water. The symptoms include the following: Malaise and fever, diarrhoea, nausea, extreme tiredness, itchy skin, stompale faeces.

“Someone with Hepatitis A is most infectious two weeks before jaundice appears. The virus lives in faeces and is transmitted through the faeco-oral route, especially contaminated food. The virus needs to get into the mouth to infect someone.

“It can be prevented by vaccination, frequent washing of hands, eating from hygienic outlets only (Avoid unclean Mama Put), and avoid untreated or contaminated water.

“A blood test will confirm whether you have picked up the virus. And the usual treatment for Hepatitis A is simply to rest. Avoid paracetamol, avoid recreational drugs to allow your liver to get better, and avoid alcohol until your liver recovers.

“However, once you have had Hepatitis A, you’re immune and cannot get it again, but you can still get other types of hepatitis.”

Unlike Hepatitis A, that of B, Babalola said, is transmitted through needle injection, blood transfusion or sex (semen and vaginal fluids).

He said that many people who get Hepatitis B notice no symptoms, or have ones so mild that they’re easily missed.

He added that after some weeks or months the infection can cause loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, extreme tiredness, fever, stomach pain, jaundice, and pale faeces.

The professor also said that symptoms can last for several weeks and it can take months to get back to normal.

Most people, he further said, make a full recovery but one in 20 become ‘carriers’ with chronic (long-term) infection. They usually feel fine but stay infectious to others, with a small risk of going on to develop liver disease.

“Around 1 in 100 people get a more serious illness which can be fatal if it’s not treated. Prevention includes avoiding sharing razors, toothbrushes, nail scissors, hair clippers and tweezers because traces of blood on them can pass on Hepatitis B.

“This includes dried blood as the virus can survive for at least a week outside of the body.

“In our context, giving tribal marks or Female Genital Mutilation, with unsterilised products can lead to transmission. There is a vaccine which can protect one against both Hepatitis A and B. You may need a booster injection of the vaccination after five years. A blood test will confirm whether you have the virus. “In most cases no treatment is needed for acute Hepatitis B. It may take a while for you to recover and you may want to take some time off work. You should also avoid recreational drugs to allow your liver to get better, avoid alcohol until your liver recovers, avoid smoking because of the health problems it causes, and eat a healthy balanced diet.

“If you have chronic Hepatitis B, you may need treatment to slow down the replication of the virus. However, treatment cannot usually cure chronic Hepatitis B.

“A small number of carriers go on to get liver disease (and a small number of those get liver cancer), and may need a liver transplant.

“If your body clears Hepatitis B, you’re immune and cannot get it again, but you can still get other types of hepatitis,” he said.

The professor, however, said that Hepatitis C is the most common type of viral hepatitis. According to him, it’s caused by a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver and is easily spread by sharing drug injecting equipment. It can also be spread through sex, he said.

He added: “Without treatment, the virus can cause liver disease that can be fatal. Most people will be offered 12 weeks of tablets with few side effects and these give a high cure rate of 90-95%. There is no vaccine against Hepatitis C.

“The first six months of infection with Hepatitis C is called the acute phase. Around 20-25% of people will clear the virus naturally during this time. (This percentage is lower for people who also have HIV.) People who don’t clear the infection will enter the chronic (or long-term) phase and can pass Hepatitis C on to others.

“Most people who get Hepatitis C don’t notice any symptoms when they are first infected. It can take years before you feel ill, with symptoms often not easily identified as being due to Hepatitis C.”

Maduike Ezeibe, professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, also described hepatitis as an inflammation of the liver. Ezeibe, however, said whether it can be cured or not depends on the cause.

“There is toxic hepatitis caused by toxins and viral hepatitis which I guess is what you mean. Hepatitis A appears to be the most acute. Patients die or recover while Hepatitis B and C lead to carrier state. It can live with patients for a long time like HIV/AIDS.

“Because the liver is an immune organ, patients of hepatitis also suffer immune deficiency like those of HIV/AIDS. That is the reason Hepatitis B and C are also said to be ‘incurable’ because there is not enough immunity to complement effects of medicines.

“Those two types, like HIV/AIDS, can also be sexually transmitted. They can pass from mother to child and since they may not kill so fast, they appear to run in families. Apart from mother to child and sexual transactions, viral hepatitis is zoonotic (from animals to man). Flies transmit the viruses from infected individuals and animals to people.

“Babies born to a mother with Hepatitis B have a greater than 90 per cent chance of developing chronic Hepatitis B if they are not properly treated at birth,” he said.

A young lady, who craves anonymity, had gone to hospital with an injury in October 2024. While there she had several tests and one of them was hepatitis, which came out positive. Unknown to her, she had contracted the virus Hepatitis B from her mother during pregnancy. Her siblings tested positive for the disease also. They all had the virus since birth.

With no symptoms, the lady was not in a hurry to seek advice. However, one of their hospital nurses met with the whole family to discuss the next steps but she didn’t attend the meeting: she didn’t think she needed to.

But the nurse, the hepatitis hunter, the lady called her, searched her out and organised blood tests. They found she was the worst affected of all her family, even though she didn’t drink or smoke and was a healthy vegetarian. The nurse suggested she start taking medication.

Since then her hepatitis status has changed drastically and she’s grateful for the support.

“The nurse’s contact saved me,” she said. Others in her family, sadly, weren’t so lucky; some have lost their battle with the virus this young lady calls a silent killer.

“It’s very serious and should be dealt with properly. Go straight to the hospital and receive regular check- ups,” she advises anyone else in a similar situation.

The lady’s liver condition picked up during the forced check-up. It was, understandably, a shock to her.

“I didn’t know much about it at the time,” she said. She has since learned to manage it by having regular blood tests and eating properly.

“I don’t really drink, don’t smoke. I only eat meat every few days.”

She also makes a lot of vegetable juices to boost her immune system. “I’ve always liked vegetables.”

She stays fit, exercising at home on a routine, and her physical work helps. It’s a far cry from his pre-hepatitis days.

“I was pretty bad back then, eating pies before work,” she said. Stigma is everywhere, she also said, adding, “People don’t think about the facts of how the virus is transmitted, they are afraid to even touch someone who has it.

Many others don’t even want to get tested, because treatment, they believe, is either not available or costs too much money. They usually say, “what’s the point?’ This needs to change.”

However, the lady’s case is one out of the many, who suffer from hepatitis without knowing they have the virus. According to WHO, one person dies every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness.

This highlights the severity of the issue and the urgent need for increased efforts to combat viral hepatitis. Hepatitis B and C, in particular, are said to be major contributors to liver cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, and related deaths.

This may have been the reason the world body is taking the message to every nook and cranny of the world, sensitising everyone.

It also aimed at bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.