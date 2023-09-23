HEPATITIS: A Silent Killer

It’s the Leading Cause of Liver Cancer – Medical Experts

Hepatitis, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal. It is estimated that one person dies every 30 seconds from a hepatitis related illness. This, perhaps, may be why this year’s World Hepatitis Day theme was carefully chosen: “We’re not waiting.” This conveys the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat. ISIOMA MADIKE looks at the silent epidemic through the lens of medical experts

In June 2022, Ikem went to hospital with an injury. While there he had several tests and discovered he had Hepatitis B, contracted from his mother during pregnancy. His siblings tested positive for the disease also. They all had the virus since birth. With no symptoms, Ikem was not in a hurry to seek advice. However, one of their hospital nurses met with the whole family to discuss the next steps but Ikem didn’t attend this meeting: he didn’t think he needed to.

But the nurse – the hepatitis hunter, Ikem calls her – ferreted him out and organised blood tests. They found Ikem was the worst-affected of all his family, even though he didn’t drink or smoke and was a healthy vegetarian. The nurse suggest- ed Ikem start taking medication. Since then his hepatitis status has changed drastically and he’s grateful for the support.

“The nurse’s contact saved me,” he said. Others in his family, sadly, weren’t so lucky; some have lost their battle with the virus Ikem calls a silent killer. “It’s very serious and should be dealt with properly. Go straight to the hospital and receive regular check- ups,” he advises anyone else in a similar situation. Ikem’s liver condition was picked up during the forced check-up. It was, understandably, a shock to him.

“I didn’t know much about it at the time,” he said. He’s since learned to manage it by having regular blood tests and eating properly. “I don’t really drink, don’t smoke. I only eat meat every few days.” He also makes a lot of vegetable juices to boost his immune system. “I’ve always liked vegetables.” Ikem stays fit, exercising at home on a routine, and his physical work helps.

It’s a far cry from his pre-hepatitis days. “I was pretty bad back then, eating pies before work,” he said. Stigma is everywhere, he also said, adding, “People don’t think about the facts of how the virus is transmitted– they are afraid to even touch someone who has it. Many people don’t even want to get tested, because treatment, they believe, is either not available or costs too much money. They usually say, “what’s the point?’ This needs to change.”

However, Ikem’s case is one out of the many who suffer from hepatitis without knowing they have the virus. This may have been the reason the World Health Organisation (WHO) is taking the message to every nook and cranny of the world, sensitising everyone. World Hepatitis Day (WHD), which WHO initiated, takes place every year on July 28. It is aimed at bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change.

This year ’s theme: was carefully chosen: “We’re not waiting.” This conveys the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat. WHD 2023 call to action is to “accelerate elimination efforts of viral hepatitis now and the urgent need for testing and treatment for the real people who need it. Individuals and communities around the world are making change happen in their own lives and in the world around them.

The theme is also urging people living with viral hepatitis unaware not to wait for testing, and for lifesaving treatments. Medical experts have said that knowing that hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer, getting tested remains the best way to protect one- self. “1 can’t wait” campaign therefore highlights the need to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis and the importance of testing and treatment for the real people who need it.

The campaign seeks to amplify the voices of people affected by viral hepatitis calling for immediate action and the end of stigma and discrimination. According to WHO, people living with viral hepatitis unaware can’t wait for testing, can’t wait for life saving treatments, can’t wait to end stigma and discrimination; expectant mothers can’t also wait for hepatitis screening and treatment, likewise newborn babies, who can’t wait for birth dose vaccination.

WHO has equally urged community organisations not to wait for greater investment, and decision makers to act now to make hepatitis elimination a reality through political will and funding. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D and E. Together, Hepatitis B and C are the most common, which result in global 1.1 million deaths and three million new infections per year as at 2021, says WHO.

Hepatitis in a plain language means inflammation of the liver. The liver, according to medical experts, is a vital organ that processes nutrients, filters the blood and fights infections. Chronic hepatitis B is dangerous because, according to experts, there are often no symptoms, and blood tests for liver enzymes may be normal. By the time symptoms such as abdominal pain and/or abdominal distension appear, they say, it is often too late for treatment to be effective When the liver is inflamed or damaged, its functions, they say, can be affected.

Though commonly caused by a viral infection, there are other possible causes of hepatitis such as heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications, and certain medical conditions. It could be easily contracted from a victim through contact of body fluids. This could be either through sexual contact, blood contact or even saliva. It could also be contracted if by chance a person consumes the waste passed out from a carrier. Slight contact with these fluids can transmit the disease, the medics say.

Former President, Guild of Medi- cal Directors (GMD) and Chief Medical Director, Rachel Eye Centre, Abuja, Professor Olufemi Babalola, has called hepatitis, a silent epidemic in Nigeria. He went on to give a detailed analysis of the virus, saying that about 10-15 percent of the population are seropositive, in which case, may end up with liver cancer, (hepatoma) having been carriers for several years.

Everyone, he said, must have a serological test to rule it out as soon as possible. He said: “Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which is a large organ on the right side of the body. The liver has many functions, includ- ing turning food into energy, and filtering toxins such as alcohol out of the blood. “It can occur because of viral infection and exposure to alcohol. The three most common viral forms are: Hepatitis A, B and C. The other forms of hepatitis are D, E, F and G, which are very rare.

“Vaccines can help protect from Hepatitis A and B. But, there is no vaccine against Hepatitis C. Hepatitis can be acute or chronic. Acute hepatitis is short term and begins after the first infection. It can lead to chronic hepatitis, which is long term. “However, Hepatitis A only causes acute infection. Chronic hepatitis can cause lasting damage to the liver.

Very serious cases can lead to liver failure or cancer. Both viruses affect the liver and can cause serious illness, even fatality. “Hepatitis A is transmitted mostly through contaminated food or water. The symptoms include the following: Malaise and fever, diarrhoea, nausea, extreme tiredness, itchy skin, stompale faeces.

“Someone with Hepatitis A is most infectious two weeks before jaundice appears. The virus lives in faeces and is transmitted through the faeco-oral route, especially contaminated food. The virus needs to get into the mouth to infect someone. “It can be prevented by vaccination, frequent washing of hands, eating from hygienic outlets only (Avoid unclean Mama Put), and avoid untreated or contaminated water.

A blood test will confirm whether you have picked up the virus. And the usual treatment for Hepatitis A is simply to rest. “Avoid paracetamol, avoid recreational drugs to allow your liver to get better, and avoid alcohol until your liver recovers. However, once you have had Hepatitis A, you’re immune and cannot get it again, but you can still get other types of hepatitis.” Unlike Hepatitis A, that of B, Baba- lola said, is transmitted through needle injection, blood transfusion or sex (semen and vaginal fluids).

He said that many people who get Hepatitis B notice no symptoms, or have ones so mild that they’re easily missed. But the p r o f e s s o r said that after some weeks or months the infection can cause loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, extreme tiredness, fe- ver, stomach pain, jaundice, and pale faeces. He also said that symptoms can last for several weeks and it can take months to get back to normal.

Most people, he further said, make a full recovery but one in 20 become ‘carriers’ with chronic (long-term) infection. They usually feel fine but stay infectious to others, with a small risk of going on to develop liver disease. “Around 1 in 100 people get a more serious illness which can be fatal if it’s not treated. Prevention includes avoiding sharing razors, toothbrushes, nail scissors, hair clippers and tweezers be- cause traces of blood on them can pass on Hepatitis B.

This includes dried blood as the virus can survive for at least a week outside of the body. “In our context, giving tribal marks or Female Genital Mutilation, with unsterilised products can lead to transmission. There is a vaccine which can protect one against both Hepatitis A and B. You may need a booster injection of the vaccination after five years.

A blood test will confirm whether you have the virus. “In most cases no treatment is needed for acute Hepatitis B. It may take a while for you to recover and you may want to take some time off work. You should also avoid recreational drugs to allow your liver to get better, avoid alcohol until your liver recovers, avoid smoking be- cause of the health problems it causes, and eat a healthy balanced diet. “If you have chronic Hepatitis B, you may need treatment to slow down the replication of the virus.

However, treatment cannot usually cure chronic Hepatitis B. A small number of carriers go on to get liver disease (and a small number of those get liver cancer), and may need a liver transplant. “If your body clears Hepatitis B, you’re immune and cannot get it again – but you can still get other types of hepatitis,” he said. The professor, however, said that Hepatitis C is the most common type of viral hepatitis.

According to him, it’s caused by a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver and is easily spread by sharing drug injecting equipment. It can also be spread through sex, he said. He added: “Without treatment, the virus can cause liver disease that can be fatal. Most people will be offered 12 weeks of tablets with few side effects and these give a high cure rate of 90-95%. There is no vaccine against Hepatitis C. “The first six months of infection with Hepatitis C is called the acute phase. Around 20-25% of people will clear the virus naturally during this time.

(This percentage is lower for people who also have HIV.) People who don’t clear the infection will enter the chronic (or long-term) phase and can pass Hepatitis C on to others. “Most people who get Hepatitis C don’t notice any symptoms when they are first infected. It can take years before you feel ill, with symptoms often not easily identified as being due to Hepatitis C.”

Another professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, Maduike Ezeibe, also described hepatitis as an inflammation of the liver. Ezeibe, however, said whether it can be cured or not depends on the cause. “There is toxic hepatitis caused by toxins and viral hepatitis which I guess is what you mean. Hepatitis A appears to be the most acute.

Patients die or recover while Hepatitis B and C lead to carrier state. Their patients live with them for a long time like HIV/AIDS. “Because the liver is an immune organ, patients of hepatitis also suffer immune deficiency like those of HIV/AIDS. That is the reason Hepatitis B and C are also said to be ‘in- curable’ because there is not enough immunity to complement effects of medicines. “Those two types, like HIV/ AIDS, can also be sexually transmitted.

They can pass from mother to child and since they may not kill so fast, they appear to run in families. Apart from mother to child and sexual transactions, viral hepatitis is zoonotic (from animals to man). Flies transmit the viruses from infected individuals and animals to people. “Babies born to a mother with Hepatitis B have a greater than 90 percent chance of developing chronic Hepatitis B if they are not properly treated at birth, he said.

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, once confirmed that viral Hepatitis B and C are endemic in the country. According to Ehanire, about 20 million Nigerians are chronically infected with Hepatitis B and C as at 2021. He had said: “In 2018, Nigeria conducted a National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, which showed a prevalence of 8.1 per cent for Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and 1.1 per cent for Hepatitis C (HCV). We can estimate that about 20 million people are chronically infected.”