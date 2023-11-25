Hensard Varsity To Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Industry-Oriented Skills Graduates – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Hensard University, Professor Dileep Kumar, has said the private university is poised to give unique training to its students that will transform them into entrepreneurs and wealth creators upon graduation.

He noted that one of the ways to address the challenge of unemployability of graduates in Nigeria was to equip students with industry-oriented skills in line with international standards, which Kumar said is readily available to Hensard students.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the Vice-Chancellor said the University located on River Forcados in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, has brought distinct innovations to higher education in Nigeria.

According to him, the University would foster collaborations and partnerships with reputable universities, institutions, and industries to ensure the students draw from sources of knowledge from several points.

He also spoke on the Global Student Exchange Programme under which Hensard students would attend lectures in universities abroad as part of the dual certification process.

He added that some of the advantages students would enjoy from Hensard were dual certifications, international collaborations and partnerships that would ensure standards, and expose students to renowned mentors and leaders in various fields, globally.

Kumar has had 21 years of international experience teaching in universities in the Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, South Africa, UAE, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, Ukraine, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia and India.

The Vice-Chancellor said that with his background, Hensard was primed to benefit from international linkages and collaborations that would offer the students the advantages of receiving instructions in an international environment for teaching and learning.

Part of the statement read: “The worldwide scholars’ programme with rigorous academic experience intertwined and unique opportunities that tap into global academic resources and expertise will avail Hensard students exposure to best international resources.

“Global academic network of lecturers and researchers, including the Diaspora Scholars Group, will use cutting-edge technology to deliver lectures in Hensard’s smart lecture halls

“Hensard’s Institutes and Centres of Excellence will ensure constant exposure of students to national and international seminars and conferences that will keep Hensard students abreast of the latest developments in the international knowledge space.

“Mentorship of students will be by global leaders from international and corporate advisory boards with relevant competencies in the student’s fields.

“The International Board of Governors comprising global leaders in government, academia, business, and research will provide students with a unique combination of diverse mentoring experiences.

“Practical Entrepreneurship Exposure while at school and Start-up Funds for Hensard graduates through the Hensard Entrepreneurship and Cooperative make Hensard unique.

“These are to be coordinated by the carefully selected Hensard team of international faculty and staff with vast experiences to create a truly robust academic community of students, staff, researchers, visiting academics, and global leaders who are committed to extending the frontiers of knowledge, beyond boundaries, for society’s sustenance.

“The University has invested in training ethical leaders through her Core Values that emphasise character and skills to develop the total human being.

“Hensard’s 12 Core Values are to guide students to becoming responsible, ethical, honourable citizens, leaders and servants to God and humanity, as encapsulated in Hensard’s motto, “Qui Servit Homo, Servit Deo” (He who serves man, serves God).

“Hensard graduates will enjoy continued mentorship and support in establishing their own businesses through the Hensard University Business Support Programme. We invite you to benefit from the Hansard Advantage,” Kumar said.