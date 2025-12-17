Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 48-year-old, widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s greatest players, retired in 2014.

New Telegraph reports that he will be presented with the award at the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year show on Thursday, live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 GMT.

READ ALSO:

“Football has given me everything, and I gave it my all,” said Henry.

“To be recognised as part of its history with this Lifetime Achievement award and to have made my mark for the fans and my team-mates is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Henry scored 228 goals in 377 matches for Arsenal across his two spells with the Gunners, eclipsing Ian Wright to become the club’s record goalscorer in 2005.

He won three FA Cups and two Premier League titles during his time in England – including the 2003-04 season when Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ remained unbeaten throughout the Premier League campaign. The striker won the Premier League Golden Boot a record-equalling four times and was named in the PFA Team of the Year six seasons in a row. He holds the joint record with Kevin de Bruyne for the most assists (20) in a single Premier League season. In 2024, the Lifetime Achievement award was awarded to British cycling great Sir Mark Cavendish. Other previous winners of the award include Billie Jean King, Pelé, Sir Bobby Charlton, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Sir David Beckham, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Chris Hoy. Henry to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award.