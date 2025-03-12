Henry Snubs Salah, Mbappe, Names Favourite To Win Ballon d’Or

Share

France football legend Thierry Henry has said Barcelona’s Raphinha is his favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

New Telegraph recalls that Raphinha scored twice against Benfica on Tuesday night as they won the second leg of their Champions League last-16 second leg in Spain.

The Brazilian winger had scored the only goal of the game in the away fixture.

Speaking in the CBS Sport studios, Henry hailed Raphinha’s qualities and rated him ahead of Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid).

READ ALSO

“Raphinha is leading the Ballon d’Or race,” Henry said.

“Raphinha has been amazing in the Champions League, scoring a lot of goals with just one penalty.

“A complete player is someone who presses, defends, and helps the fullback defend. Raphinha has it all.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

