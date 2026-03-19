Henry Nwosu (1963 – 2026): School Boy Who Won AFCON Gold

Henry Onyemanze Nwosu was just 18 when he won the African Nations Cup title as a Green Eagle in 1980 thus becoming the youngest Nigerian to win a continental soccer gold medal. Incidentally, that turned out to be the first of four championship appearances that subsequently fetched him two silver medals, as well.

Nwosu played in four African Nations Cup championships and only at Libya 1982 where the Eagles lost their title, did he come back empty handed. Cote d’Ivoire 1984 was his second grand finale.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon hit Nigeria 3-1. The same Eastern neighbours won again, albeit controversially at Maroc’88. Losing to Cameroon twice in the grand finale was quite painful. In 1988, Nwosu’s header that beat Keeper of the Tournament, Joseph-Antoine Bell, was ruled offside by Mauritanian referee, Idrissa Sarr.

On a positive side, the Nigerian made the CAF Team of the Tournament. The CAF Team, dominated by Cameroon, had two Moroccans, Aziz Bouderbala and Tijani El Maataoui. Democratic Republic of Congo also had two players, Jacques Kinkombo Kingambo and John Buana.

The exceptional Indomitable Lions were Bell, Roger Milla, Emmanuel Kunde, Stephen Tataw, Paul Mfede and Emile Mbouh. Nwosu, who popularised the number 10 jersey and spent his salad days in Lagos, departed in Lagos on Saturday March 14, 2026 a week after gracing Referee Linus Mba’s birthday celebrations at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja.

The player made his name at St. Finbarr’s College, Obalende, Lagos. Mba and Nwosu did not begin as the best of friends. In one of the crowds pulling Principal’s Cup games for Lagos schools, the school boy scored what he thought was a good goal from the corner flank. The referee (Mba) blew for a goal kick, insisting that the ball had gone across the line before driving back into the field.

The pioneer set of Flying Eagles had players like Franklin Howard, Stephen Keshi, Sylvanus Okpala, Sam Igwenagu, Sunday Nwokocha, Adegoke Adelabu and Nwosu. Unfortunately, the same Cameroon stood in their way to the FIFA Under 20 Championships.

Henry Nwosu showed that players could rise straight from secondary schools and walk straight into the Eagles camp

That could possibly explain Nwosu’s decision to ply his trade in the Central African country, finding a place at Racing Bafoussam, between 1992 and 1993. And it was after spending two years, 1988 to 1990, at ASEC Mimosas, Abidjan. For 11 years, 1979 to 1991, Nwosu played for the Eagles.

Between 1979 and 1981, he equally starred for the junior national team. Only a gifted individual could play that dual role. The height of it all was on April 25, 1981 when his lone goal against Guinea in the third Round of the España’82 World Cup qualifiers, African Zone, pushed Nigeria into the final round. Twenty four hours earlier, he had played for the Flying Eagles. For a star who rose so early in life, the pecks of fame did not elude him.

Following continental cup triumph in 1980, President Shehu Shagari honoured the Eagles with Peugeot 504 cars, apartments in Festival Town (FESTAC) and national award of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). For the offensive midfielder, football did not end after departing African Continental Bank (ACB) in 1993. He continued to move in search of space. And when the legs became weak, coaching was the attraction.

Teams like Union Bank, Ibom Stars and Heartland offered succour. As a coach, the FIFA World Cup which eluded Nwosu as a player was no longer a dream. In 2002, he was part of the consortium that assisted Adegboye Onigbinde at the Korea/Japan Mundial. What a coincidence that both men died in the same week. It was when Nwosu moved to New Nigeria Bank (NNB) Benin, that Nigeria lifted the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup, for the first time.

Enugu Rangers failed in 1979, Sharks followed before Spartans crashed in 1982 However, in 1983, NNB became Eyadema Cup champions without losing a game. To cap it all, they dethroned defending champions, Sekondi Hasaacas in the finals. The Ghanaians, led by Isaac Paha beat Spartans 1-0 in Lagos during the 1982 final.

The Benin bankers retained the trophy in 1984, repeating the 1983 magic of remaining unbeaten. Nigeria was represented by two teams, defending champions NNB and sister club, Insurance. Stade Malien eliminated Insurance in the quarter finals. It was New Nigeria Bank that avenged that defeat, in the final. Perhaps, NNB would have been the first Nigerian side to win the cup for keeps in 1985, if Shooting Stars had not walked out of the field against Africa Sports in Abidjan.

WAFU sanctioned Nigeria, ensuring the champions lost their crown without a fight. Henry Nwosu showed that players could rise straight from secondary schools and walk straight into the Eagles camp. That was when much attention was paid to the grassroots. Today, coaches are looking for readymade players, from big clubs in Europe. Adios Henry Onyemanze Nwosu may your soul rest in perfect peace.