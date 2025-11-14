Henry, Drogba Bet On Arsenal’s Clean Sheet Record

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made a bet with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba over the Premier League clean sheet record.

The Blues currently hold the record, having conceded just 15 goals in the 2004/2005 campaign.

The Gunners have conceded only five goals in 11 league matches this season and could break the record.

Only three other teams have come close: Chelsea conceded 22 goals in 2005/2006, while Manchester United in 2007/2008 and Liverpool in 2018/2019 matched that figure.

Drogba vowed to wear Henry’s Arsenal hat and shirt if Arsenal concede fewer than 15 goals this season. “Okay, let’s do it,” Henry told Drogba.

“If they [Arsenal] beat the record of Chelsea of not conceding goals, then you wear the hat.” Drogba shook Henry’s hand and said, “I wear the hat, I wear the jersey, number 14.”