Henry Asks Mbappe To Stay In PSG

France Legend, Thierry Henry has advised Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker, Kylian Mbappe to remain with the club until summer.

As the January transfer window opens in a few weeks, Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and clubs across Europe.

It was reported that Mbappe could complete his long-awaited transfer record during the winter window if Madrid is willing to lure him with a reasonable transfer fee.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said: “If I’m Kylian Mbappe, I’m not going. You want to finish what you started.

“Why would you want to leave? You still have to win the league.

“He loves PSG, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he’s from there… I want him to stay until the end.”