Henrietta Ugboh: Bringing Her Experience, Flair to Uba Family

Share

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has continued to keep the promise of running an all inclusive financial institution as it recently announced the appointment of Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh as a Non-Executive Director on the Group’s Board.

Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh joins the remarkable rise of women in the banking sector. Her appointment is a reminder of other women leaders in the banking sector like Yetunde Oni, Managing Director of Union Bank; Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe-Managing Director of Fidelity Bank; Adaora Umeoji- Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, who have been placed in a strategic positions for the growth of the financial institution in Nigeria.

The appointment was duly approved by the relevant regulatory bodies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), whose approval was granted last Friday, a statement from the bank stated.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who commented on the appointment, said: “Henrietta Ngozi Ugboh exemplifies the qualities of a seasoned banker and professional, with decades in her banking career.”

Ugboh holds a degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Benin, an MBA from ESUT Business School, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School. She has over 30 years experience in banking and is an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA).

Elumelu added that with her considerable experience and expertise, which spans Commercial Banking, Credit, and Risk Management, amongst others, the Board was excited about the positive accomplishment she would bring to the bank, adding: “We look forward to her invaluable contributions to the Group.”

The Board also announced the retirement of Mrs. Owanari Duke, an Independent Non-Executive Director, who joined the UBA Group Board in October 2012.

It’s indeed a good time to be a hard working, dedicated woman in the banking sector. The continuous appointments is a proof that once one merits it, the promotion will happen.

In a report by an online medium, Nigeria currently has 26 major banks with the number of female bank chief executives soaring from just one in 2019 to 10 in 2024, representing 36 per cent of Nigerian major banks’ chief executive officers.

Analysts said the increasing presence of female MDs within Nigerian banks highlight the acknowledgment of women’s capabilities and their significant role in driving the country’s economic progress. This trend, according to them, signifies a progressive movement towards gender equality and inclusivity in corporate governance, marking a departure from conventional patriarchal norms towards a more balanced and diverse leadership landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us: