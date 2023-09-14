Henkel Foundation Gives Succour to Abandoned Kofyar Communities

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) Gerda Henkel Stiftung Foundation has given succour to abandoned Kofyar communities through vocational skills programme. Kofyar Hill community is a settlement in the Meryang Mountains of Quan Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The empowerment scheme which culminated in graduation ceremony for vocational skill students held on August 24 was very significant and a testament to the commitment to bringing socio-economic revival to the abandoned Kofyar Hill settlement and its surrounding communities.

The Project Coordinator of Henkel Foundation, Dr. Olukoya, said the broader project, titled “Socio-economic revival of Kofyar Hill Settlement,” has set its sights on uplifting the rural mountainous settlement and its surrounding areas, including Pankurum, Male, and Longsel.

Olukoua said the vocational skills training program was a pivotal component, offering training in essential trades such as carpentry, electrical works, masonry, tailoring, and more.

According to him, the program also sought to revive endangered traditional skills such as thatching, weaving, and pottery, preserving cultural heritage while creating economic opportunities.