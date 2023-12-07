Help Us Propagate Message Of Hope To Nigerians, FG Begs Advertisers

The Federal Government has called on advertising practitioners in the country to help sensitise Nigerians on what the federal and state governments are doing to make life better for the people.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a message to the National Advertising Conference holding in Abuja on Thursday, said they should help to amplify the message that, while some policy decisions made by government might be painful in the short-term, they will yield economic rewards and prosperity over time.

Idris who was represented by the Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lanre-Isss Onilu, stated that the Federal Government needs the network and platforms of the advertisers to carry the message to the people.

“This is not about propaganda or noise-making, no! Instead, it is about enlightenment, sensitisation, about opening the eyes of Nigerians to see the various economic opportunities emerging around them,” he said.

The minister who enumerated various policies initiated by the Federal Government, asked that “if the people and businesses who are meant to benefit from the loans and grants and cash transfers are not aware, how will they benefit?

“How can we mobilise Nigerians in an inspiring and hopeful fashion?

“How can we awaken people to their rights and responsibilities as citizens of Nigeria?”

He added that as marketing communications professionals, the advertisers have credible answers to these questions, and are thus well positioned to serve as catalysts of Nigeria’s social and economic transformation.

According to him, the advertise wield an immense amount of power and influence over the minds and opinions of the populace.

“This power is one that as you all know comes with great responsibility; to whom much is given, it is said, much is expected,” he said.

The minister expressed delight at this year’s theme of the conference, which he said, is focused on the role of marketing communications as an enabler of national transformation.

“It is a direct acknowledgement of the power and responsibility of your professional calling to facilitate the transformation that Nigeria requires and deserves,” he added.

Idris pledged the commitment of the government to make information available in a timely and credible manner.

He also promised that as Minister of Information and National Orientation, “I will strive to do my work with utmost openness and integrity.

“As we make the information available with transparency and credibility, I ask that you as communications professionals rally around to help us convey that information without sensationalism or distortion.”