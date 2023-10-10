Help Promote A Level Playing Ground In Our Elections, Students Urge Seyi Tinubu

An appeal has been made to the son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu, to support the promotion of a level playing ground and dissociate himself from any engagement that could polarize the umbrella association of higher institution students in the country.

As the National Association of Nigerian Students is preparing to hold annual elections for its national executive positions, some aspirants for the post of President of the Senate of the students’ body, who are aggrieved have enjoined Seyi, not to undermine the provision of a level playing ground for all aspirants in the forthcoming polls.

The concerned students, all undergraduates within the Southwest Coordination of NANS (Zone D), namely; Comrades Olalere Adetunji Benedict, Comrade Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Ekundina Segun and Henry Okunomo, in a statement they jointly signed, expressed dissatisfaction at Tinubu’s endorsement of one out of many aspirants in the forthcoming NANs election, adding that this has ignited a wave of negative reactions among students.

While noting that the backlashes tailing his anointing of one of them is uncalled for, given the fact that they unanimously endorsed the candidacy and worked towards the realization of the ASIWAJU/SHETIMA presidential project, the students feared the First Son’s anointing of one out of all aspirants will rub their forthcoming polls of the basic tenets of democracy. This, they say, prescribed a level playing ground for all contestants in an election.

“We must state unequivocally that the dissatisfaction stems from an inherent belief in the principle of democracy which underscores the right of each aspirant to be given a level playing ground to vie for elective positions.

Noting that NANS as a body, and not any individual, contributed the body’s quota towards ensuring that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our endorsement and, indeed, support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a reflection of our belief in his ability to provide the required leadership to take Nigeria to greater heights.

“Instead of the above, we respectfully appeal to Seyi Tinubu not to polarize the student body which will result in compounding issues for this administration with his purported endorsement of a particular candidate.

“We believe that his influence should be used to foster a level playing ground where every aspirant has an equal opportunity to succeed.

While reminding him that each of those contesting the post forms an integral part of the broad political structure that contributed to the success of his father’s Presidential ambition, the aggrieved aspirants maintained that “the strength of a democratic system lies in its inclusivity and the equitable participation of all its actors.

They also said that Seyi’s “endorsement of a single candidate could inadvertently create a sense of alienation amongst other aspirants and their supporters”, which they posited could potentially undermine the unity and strength of the broader political structure.

They then appeal to the “First Son” to consider the bigger picture and the long-term implications of his actions.

“We believe that Seyi Tinubu understands the importance of maintaining unity and equality amongst all aspirants. We are also confident that he will consider our concerns and act in a manner that supports the democratic ideals we all hold dear.

“In conclusion, we remain committed to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration and we believe that Seyi Tinubu’s equal support for all NANS Senate President aspirants will go a long way in bolstering the success of this administration. The statement added.