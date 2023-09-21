Help Me Look For Naira Marley, Mohbad’s Mum Begs Nigerians (Video)

The mother of late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad has tearfully begged Nigerians to help her find Naira Marley as she recounted how he and Sam Larry frequently beat and harassed her son.

The bereaved mother opened up on her son’s suffering while speaking to actresses Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo who visited her at her home.

While speaking, she revealed to everyone present at her home, including the reporters that her son had suffered greatly at the hands of Naira Marley.

According to her, he and Sam Larry always beat her son up and prevented him from attending his shows.

She said, “My child will be crying all the time. They will be beating him whenever he goes for a show.

“A show he is supposed to go for he will not be able to attend the show, they will be beating him. Sam Larry, I don’t know who that is.

“I don’t know anybody. I don’t know any strong person. I have seen you people now You have promised me. Help me find Naira out, he used my son as a slave. When my son was with Naira, he never gave me money. Please help me find him out.

“My child will be telling me please do not let them kill me. I will also be telling him that I know people and that I will meet some people. He will tell me Please do not allow them to kill me”

Watch her speak below;