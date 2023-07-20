Help In Sight For Aba Erosion-Ravaged Area

Erosion menace

It is indeed a great re- lief for residents and people of Ogbor an- cient kingdom and Ovom Street in Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State as the State government promptly re- sponded to their cry over the rampaging erosion menace that has cut the area from the rest of the city and still threatening to submerge the entire area if nothing is done soon.

The prayer and expectation is that the government would follow with concrete action before more devastating damage is done with the peack of the rains. Erosion is one of the commonest ecological and environmental challenges of the South East geopolitical zone but Abia is particularly disadvantaged because of the peculiar topography and soil texture. Aba has the twin challenges of erosion and flooding. Both are existential dread and threat to lives and property.

Impact

The bustling commercial city of Aba woke last week to the terrifying alarm of the yawning gulf on its territory as the flood tried to carve a path for its cargo tearing through the homestead and carry- ing anything on its way- homes, drainages and all. The erosion left in its trail fear and uncertainty at a time people are pushed to their wits end to survive. It would have been double tragedy for the people but for the government quick intervention.

Unlike some other communities who are less lucky, the Abia State Government has assured the people of Ogbor ancient kingdom and residents of Ovom Street in Aba North Local Government Area of readiness to address the threat of gully erosion in the community. Mr. Uche Ukeje, Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation to the Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, gave the assurance when he visited a massive gully erosion site that is threatening lives and property of residents of the area.

Ukeje, an architect, who spoke to journalists after inspecting the erosion site described the impact of the erosion in the community as massive and devastating. He promised to promptly draw the attention of the Governor and the need for urgent intervention by the state to save the community from further loss. He added that the state government would be seeking the support of relevant federal government and global agencies to permanently address the erosion challenge, as he hinted that the state alone may not be able to fund the project going by the extent and scope of the damage the erosion had caused the community already.

Govt’s role

Ukeje, who said it was only an insensitive government that would have al- lowed the erosion menace to get to the extent it was at the time of the inspection, described Dr. Otti’s govern- ment as compassionate, promising that it would respond as quickly as possible. He said: “The scale of destruction as you can see here is massive. We will get other organs of government involved to make sure that help comes as soon as possible. “This problem has lingered before this administration.

We are going to look at the remote cause of this to know how to permanently bring this to an end. We will trace the cause and find a lasting solution to the flood menace in this community.” Indigenes of the area lamented that they could no longer easily meet with their kith and kins or access some parts of Aba North and South LGA because of the impact of the erosion. According to them, the road, when it was still motorable, served as an alternative entry and exit route to major parts of Aba, the commercial nerve of the state.

Residents lament

They stated that they no longer sleep, especially during the current rainy season as the road caves in at the slightest drop of rain. They disclosed that many houses have caved into the gully, adding that the erosion may soon sack the entire community, with over 3000 houses already threatThe President Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA),Chief Jerry Kalu, had raised the alarm after his attention was drawn to the erosion menace by residents and indigenes of the area.

Chief Kalu had called on lawmakers representing the area from state to the federal level to liaise with the state government in order to ensure that urgent steps were taken to bring lasting solution to the menace. According to the ACCI- MA president, “The Chamber received SOS from the inhabitants of this area, infact they besieged the residence of the President Chief Jerry Kalu (Osimiri) for him to use his office as the President of Aba Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (AC- CIMA) to reach out to Government for solution.”

Solution needed

Upon the appeal, Kalu im- mediately reached out to the SSA to the Governor on Aba Rejuvenation Arch. Uche Ukeje who promptly respond- ed by inspecting the site. The ACCIMA President ex- pressed dismay at the detoriating economic situation in the commercial city, caused by the failed road that linked Ovom Street with Arochulwu Street, Aguwa and Long John Estates, Peoples Road, Ak- puru Road, Ngwa Road, and so many business routes to the Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba through the neighboring Akwa Ibom State.

The ACCIMA Boss also admitted that the project was beyond the capacity of the State government and called on the elected representatives in the affected constituencies in the National Assembly to visit the area as a matter of urgency and make presentation in their legislative bills, so that ecological funds can be chanelled to the project to save the endangered lives and properties.

Way out

Also, Chairman of the Landlords and Tenants Association, Sir Christian Nwaigwe, called on the local, state and federal governments to come to their rescue, as the devastating erosion and the dilapidated road, posed serious threats to lives and more properties, as the ravaging disaster has taken over many buildings including churches, factories, shops, farmland, residential and commercial settlements, power feeders, and many vital eco- nomic valuables in the area.