Help For Infertility: Experts Urge Couple To Seek Spiritual Advice

In seeking help for infertility, couples have been charged to seek spiritual advice from Ulamas to assist them in determining what is permissible in Islam and what is Haram (forbidden)

Medical experts gave the advice at the An-Nadwa Annual Scholars Colloquium organized by Standard Bearers Islamic organization, Ile-Ife.

Speaking, on the topic: “Comprehensive Overview of the Medical Solution to Infertility”, a consultant Obstetric and Gynaecologist, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Prof K.O Ajisefuja, said infertility has a negative impact on the quality of life of the couple, especially women adding that infertility may be caused by either partner.

Identifying causes of infertility, Prof Ajisefuja noted that most infertility is due to infection that is tubal blockage and outflow tract obstruction and exposing the testes to high temperatures leads to impaired sperm production,

Other causes according to medical experts are blockage of the vas deference hinders sperm transportation, epididymoorchitis, inadequate meeting, anovulation from various sperm production and varicocele decreases sperm production and quality.

Enumerating some of the effects of infertility on the couple, Prof Ajisefuja said that, in a patriarchal society, the blame is often on the women because it is the women who get pregnant.

According to him, the success of marriage in any setting of for the woman to bear children, saying that the inability of a woman to get pregnant is often a cause of sociocultural, psychological, and emotional trauma for couples more so the women than men.

“Infertility may lead to polygamy, frequent quarrels, separation and even divorce. Society often looks down on an infertility couple and stigmatisation

Also Speaking, a lecturer, Department of Islamic Studies, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Dr Nafiu Ahmad Al-Jawhari, identified five forms of in vitro fertilization prohibited by Islamic law, just as he said only two in vitro fertilization procedures are lawful under Sunni-Islam

Al-Jawhari said fertilization which is the product of the husband’s sperm and the wife’s ovum is achieved outside the body, where the embryo is then inserted into the wife’s uterus and fertilization is the product of the husband’s sperm is mechanically inserted into his wife’s uterus so that the fertilization takes place inside her body are lawful under Sunni-Islam.

Speaking on the usefulness of couples having children, Al-Jawhari said having children will work in one’s favour after death.

“Procreation or fertility is a natural phenomenon visible in all God’s creation. However, Islam places a high premium on human reproduction because of its divine position on health, and vicegerency.

“In Islam fertility is described as manifest favour of Allah bestowed on humans as seen in Q16:72. Many virtues are associated with having children in Islam it’s opposite to mention first, having a child may work in one’s favour after death, as stated by by Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that one of the endless reward a man will continue to reap even after death, “a virtuous child assisting his parent with prayer(Muslim)

“Second, losing up to two children is regarded as a waiver for a believer against dwelling in hell (Bukhari and Muslim), third, the apostle of Allah will be proud of the large number of Muslim population in the day of resurrection.

Speaking, the national Amir of Standard Bearers Islamic organization, Dr Nurudeen Abdulraheem, the programme is organised to sensitize Muslims to the Islamic rules on modern treatment options.