Hello Mr. Right Premieres With Love Or Money At Stake, Offers N20million Prize

Entertainment fans should prepare for a thrilling and hilarious ride as StarTimes Nigeria brings the second season of Hello Mr Right, an intriguing dating show with a tempting offer for contestants to choose between love and money. The show promises to deliver a roller coaster of emotions, laughter and drama as the singles try to find their perfect match and win big prizes while entertaining viewers with their twists, clashes, surprises, and fun.

The show will premiere this Saturday on Star- Times’ Nollywood Plus & Novela E channels as well as StarTimes ON mobile app. At the unveiling of the show on Wednesday in Lagos, attendees were treated to a sneak peek of the drama, comedy and romance that await the viewers in season 2. The show features celebrity hosts, including Kiekie, Shine Begho, and Oyindamola, while Bolanle Ninalowo is the relationship mentor.

They spice up the show with their witty comments and advice to the contestants. Tunde Aina, COO, StarTimes Nigeria said the show was carefully curated to offer electrifying fun to family entertainment. Lily Meng, Head of Media, StarTimes group and Project Director for the Hello Mr. Right Show said “The contestants will have the chance to win and share over 20 million Naira cash and gift prizes throughout the season and enjoy free romantic dinner dates and products from the sponsors.

“The most exciting part of the show is the Cash- out or Cash-big option, which allows the couples to take instant cash prizes ranging from 10,000 to 250,000 Naira or enter a public vote to win 5 million Naira cash as the perfect couple. This option will test the couples’ loyalty and compatibility as they decide whether to stay together or go for the money.

The sponsors include Indomie, Colgate, Lush Hair, 9mobile, CallerTunez, Taeilor Furniture, and Chef Panda restaurants.