Hellen Ati Reacts To Video Of Chief Priest Kneeling Before Shettima

The alleged baby mama of popular socialite Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati has once again called him out while criticising his recent meeting with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

New Telegraph recalls that Cubana Chief Priest made headlines days ago after photos surfaced online showing him kneeling while greeting the vice president during a formal meeting.

Cubana described Shettima as “a father figure,” a gesture that quickly sparked online discussions about humility, loyalty, and showmanship.

Reacting to Cubana’s post, she mocked the celebrity barman, accusing him of prioritising public praise over personal accountability.

Referencing the DNA controversy that has surrounded them for months, Hellen said, “I want you to beg for it, you will beg for this DNA, and it will be too late. I dey beg Nigerian government to see what they can do about this.

“I wish the president could’ve asked him if he had done DNA the time he was kneeling like a mad man.”

The DNA saga between Hellen Ati and Cubana Chief Priest has lingered for months, with neither side backing down.

While he has remained mostly silent on the issue, Hellen has continued to push for public recognition and legal acknowledgement of their alleged child.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1928174964235977071?s=46

