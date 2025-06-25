Hellen Ati Reacts To Cubana Chief Priest’s Lawsuit

Share

Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati has taken to her social media page to react after he slammed her with a lawsuit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a Kenyan law firm revealed that the billionaire businessman had sued Hellen Ati.

This comes after she claimed that they had welcomed a child together, demanding that a DNA test be done on the child.

In a recent video she shared, Helen Ati questioned the audacity of Cubana Chief Priest to sue her.

She reminded him that he has no influence over there in Kenya where she resides as a citizen.

Helen said: “See this your brother, you think you can sue me? Pascal you should be in jail right now. You had the audacity to sue me, and even give out my number but you never called me all this years. Pascal this is not Nigeria that you think you can use your money na Kenya we dey, this is my country…”

Reactions trailing this posts;

kween_sam said: “Lemme not lie i enjoy listening to her English , Paskali okochukwu.”

tonia_porsh wrote: “Get a good female lawyer and fight him”

thegirlodm remarked: “Him and Davido gives this pple the audacity it’s exhausting”

aduuksy wrote: “The unwavering weapon fashioned against Pascal”

