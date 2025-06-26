Hellen Ati Leaks Chat With Cubana Chief Amids Alleged Lawsuit

The alleged baby mama of popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati has shed tears in a viral video as she continues to beg the Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest to take his alleged son.

This comes after reports revealing that Cubana had filed a lawsuit against Hellen over claims of having a child for him.

In response, Hellen Ati has doubled down on her claims as she continues to insist on a DNA test being carried out.

In a recent video shared on her page, it could be seen as she’s in tears as she begs Cubana Chief Priest to come carry the boy.

She also leaked a chat where she had confronted the businessman but he had continued to deny her.

Reaction trailing this posts;

micky_du1 said: “You’re posting texts where a man denies you as evidence of what exactly? Why not show us proof of the good times? Madam, single mothers are not a curse ….. since you are in this situation now, take care of yourself and your child and stop being a nuisance online. The man say he no know you, you de cry upandan for Internet. ABEG go and rest”

gennylv2 remarked: “Was there no romantic message between this two. How did it start? You can’t just enter someone’s dm and tell them u are pregnant. From this chat there is no single evidence to show they were both in a relationship”

maryajator stated: “Imagine knowing fully well that a man is married and you went ahead to have an affair with him, not only that, you got pregnant on top of that.

“What if he has consented to keeping the relationship secret from his wife. It is the wife who will be crying and praying for her husband to come back to her. I have no sympathy for you. Deal with your greed in secret”

Watch video below: