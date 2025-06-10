Hellen Ati Drags Cubana Chief Priest For Doing Giveaway

The alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, Hellen Ati, has dragged him for doing giveaway while refusing to assist her.
It is no longer news that the Kenyan lady has been dragging the socialite, claiming that they had welcomed a child together.
She has long been calling for a DNA test to be carried out on the child.
Hellen Ati recently took to her page to blast him for doing a giveaway while allowing her to suffer.
She wrote: “So Pascal you have money to give away and ur son is struggling pascal why can you do the DNA for all this to stop ogah”
Reactions trailing this posts;
itz_cherise said: “So na when her money finish she Dey always drag this man or what?”
chantehalleluyah said: “But why can’t he do DNA and put this to rest?”
mariaasumpta01 stated: “Is this madness? Why not keep quiet for a while?”
stitches_by_onyii_ remarked: “Lol this girl is not helping matters I swear I don’t think CP will ever accept that baby with the way she behave”
See post below: