Hellen Ati Drags Cubana Chief Priest For Doing Giveaway

It is no longer news that the Kenyan lady has been dragging the socialite, claiming that they had welcomed a child together.

She has long been calling for a DNA test to be carried out on the child.

Hellen Ati recently took to her page to blast him for doing a giveaway while allowing her to suffer.

She wrote: “So Pascal you have money to give away and ur son is struggling pascal why can you do the DNA for all this to stop ogah”

itz_cherise said: “So na when her money finish she Dey always drag this man or what?”

chantehalleluyah said: “But why can’t he do DNA and put this to rest?”

mariaasumpta01 stated: “Is this madness? Why not keep quiet for a while?”

stitches_by_onyii_ remarked: “Lol this girl is not helping matters I swear I don’t think CP will ever accept that baby with the way she behave”

