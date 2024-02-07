Helix Biogen Institute Partners Belgium Grp For Vaccine Devt

Helix Biogen Institute in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which is one of the leading translational biomedical research hubs in Nigeria, has entered into a partnership with Univercells, a global life sciences company based in Belgium

The partnership with Univercells and its affiliates is aimed at collaboratively advancing the development and production of mRNA vaccines geared towards addressing evolving healthcare issues across the globe.

Dr Oladipo Kolawole, an Associate Professor who is the lead scientist in the Division of Vaccine Design & Development of the institute, stated this in a release made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, Osun State

To concretise the agreement for the benefit of Nigeria and Belgium as well as the rest of the world, Helix Biogen Institute and Univercells, signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) to this effect

According to him, Univercells is a globally recognized life sciences company that specializes in enabling and expanding the biotech industry, with a mission to make advanced biotechnologies accessible worldwide.

“Univercells is at the forefront of optimizing bioprocessing techniques for efficient vaccine production. As such, for us at Helix Biogen, partnership with them is a good step in the medical research world” Dr Oladipo enthused.

While the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone(PCU), Ibadan, Prof Julius Kola Oloke, who is the Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Institute, expressed the optimism that the collaboration would improve access to critical biologics and advanced therapies for patients in Nigeria and the neighbouring regions.

Professor Kolawole Olatunji who is also a board member, said that the partnership would bring about transformation to the biomedical landscape in the country.

“The collaboration will focus on accelerating the research and development of mRNA vaccines, capitalizing on Univercell’s expertise in bioprocessing and Helix Biogen Institute’s commitment to scientific innovation” they noted

Meanwhile, the partnership seeks to bring the benefits of advanced biotechnological solutions to Nigeria by ensuring that the country has the expertise and infrastructure to contribute to the global fight against infectious diseases.

Univercells will actively contribute to the transfer of knowledge and technological expertise related to mRNA vaccine research and development which will further enhance the capabilities of Biogen Institute.

It would be recalled that the Ogbomoso-based research institute which is dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions through innovative research and development, had previously developed candidates’ vaccine for COVID-19 which was recognized and captured by the World Health Organization (WHO)in the year 2020.