Helicopters, Drones Arrive Anambra Ahead Of Saturday’s Poll

Helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance and monitoring of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election have arrived in the state ahead of Saturday’s poll.

The deployment follows the completion of a sensitization tour of police formations across the state by the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the advanced tactical teams, along with the helicopters and drones, were deployed by the Force Headquarters to reinforce the security architecture across Anambra before and during the election.

The deployment, approved by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is part of the Force’s strategic operational plan to strengthen local formations with additional manpower and advanced technical support.

CP Orutugu, while receiving the tactical teams in Awka, expressed appreciation to the IGP for his continuous support and commitment to ensuring safety in the state. He said the aerial surveillance operations would complement land patrols by tactical units, intelligence operatives, and police special squads deployed across all 21 local government areas.

He explained that the combined operations of the Command and the newly arrived tactical teams would enhance visibility policing, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response to any emerging threats during the election.

“The deployment of helicopters and surveillance drones will enable real-time monitoring of key locations, border communities, and flashpoints, while ground teams will sustain robust patrols and checkpoint operations across the state,” Orutugu stated.

The police commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order throughout the electoral process.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with the police by promptly reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines: 07039194332 or 08039334002.

Orutugu assured the public of the Command’s commitment to providing a secure environment where law-abiding citizens can exercise their civic rights without fear or intimidation.