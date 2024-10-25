Helicopter Crash: Two More Bodies Recovered – NSIB

Share

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Friday said two more bodies have been recovered from the helicopter that crashed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The NSIB Director General, Alex Badehade this disclosure while speaking in an interview on Friday, October 25.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Three persons were confirmed dead following the helicopter crash on Thursday.

Eight persons were said to be on board the aircraft when the incident happened.

“We have recovered two more bodies, making it a total of five. There are three more down there that hopefully will be recovered today,”

“The priority is to recover the rest of the bodies there” but there is a “chance” that some persons onboard the aircraft might be alive.

“Human beings are resilient. As long as they have their life support devices, there is a chance we might find survivors there,” Badeh said.

According to him, investigators are on their way to the scene of the accident, saying it would take days for the wreckage of the aircraft to be recovered

Recall that, the helicopter, with registration 5N-BQG, operated by Eastwind Aviation, crashed one kilometre away from its destination.

It was engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

