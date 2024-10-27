Helicopter Crash: Search Still Ongoing, No Other Additional Bodies Found – NNPC Ltd

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), on Sunday said that intensified search and rescue operations for the remaining bodies along with relevant authorities are still ongoing.

It, however, said that beyond the three bodies found in the ill-fated helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation that crashed on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State no other bodies have been recovered.

These were contained in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye.

The statement was titled: Helicopter Crash: Search Still On-going, No Other Additional Bodies Found.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd wishes to announce that beyond the three bodies found in the ill-fated helicopter operated by East Winds Aviation that crashed on Thursday in Port Harcourt, no other bodies have been recovered.

‘The Company further notes that intensified search and rescue operations for the remaining bodies along with relevant authorities is still ongoing.

“Once again, our hearts and prayers are with family members of this unfortunate incident.”

