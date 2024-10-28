Helicopter Crash: NSIB Confirms Recovery Of Fourth Body

Share

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Sunday announced the recovery of the fourth body in the recent helicopter crash in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NSIB Spokesperson, Bimbo Oladeji, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen that a floating body was retrieved from the water.

The body was escorted by the Cameroonian Navy to the NUIMS Antan oil facility ensuring safe passage through territorial waters.

“A floating body was retrieved from the water and was escorted by the Cameroonian Navy to NUIMS Antan, for safe transit through their territorial waters,” Oladeji stated.

She explained that field operatives identified the body by matching the T-shirt description provided by family members, with photographic evidence confirming it as the fourth victim.

The helicopter, operated by East Wind Aviation and registered as 5NBQG, was engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

READ ALSO:

The crash occurred at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Thursday, shortly after the helicopter took off from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

Tragically, out of the eight individuals on board, three bodies were recovered immediately following the incident.

Since the crash, the NSIB has been coordinating with a joint search, rescue, and recovery team comprising national and international agencies to facilitate the recovery process and gather vital evidence for the ongoing investigation.

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts.

He noted that the support from international partners and the Cameroonian Navy has been invaluable.

Captain Badeh stated, “We are grateful for the coordinated support of national and international partners working alongside us in this challenging environment.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of those affected, and we are dedicated to gathering the essential information to provide clarity and closure.”

The NSIB emphasized that these efforts are crucial for ensuring a thorough recovery process, collecting critical evidence, and supporting the families of the victims during this tragic time.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the NSIB committed to uncovering the causes of the crash and enhancing future safety protocols for offshore operations in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: