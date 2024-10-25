Helicopter Crash: NAMA Confirms Recovery Of 3 Bodies

Share

…Keyamo condoles with families

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) yesterday said three bodies have been recovered out of the eight souls that perished in a helicopter crash that occurred at the Bonny Finima.

The accident occurred at about 11:22am while the aircraft departed Port Harcourt Airport Base to an oil rig with eight persons on board with a fuel endurance of 0215 according to NAMA. NAMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Musa, in a statement said search and rescue coordination activities were activated in NAMA.

He alleged that details of the incident were escalated to the Minister of Aviation, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Bonny tower, Osubi tower and Escravos tower for further actions.

The statement said: “In the same vein, all emergency services and organizations including the military have been contacted for the search mission.

“Other low-flying aircraft and helicopters are being engaged to look out for floating objects or persons in need of rescue.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, yesterday commiserated families of victims of helicopter Sikorsky SK76 registration 5NBQG that ditched into the Atlantic Ocean.

This is contained in a statement signed by Head Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi.

The statement reads: “The Federal Ministry of Aviation has received the distressing report of a helicopter accident that occurred today, October 24, 2024, at about 11:22 am along the waterways in Port Harcourt.

“The aircraft, with eight persons on board, ditched into the waters near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.” Keyamo said the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had been notified and emergency response teams were immediately activated, and search and rescue operations were ongoing.

