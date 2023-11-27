Helen Paul Speaks On Challenges Before Marriage, Opens Up On Her Boss Disparroval

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul has recounted how her former boss attempted to discourage her husband from marrying her and even disparaged her character in his presence.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the comedienne who’s happily married to Femi Bamisile and blessed with three sons and a daughter shared the shocking revelation about the interference in her marital affairs.

The 45-year-old actress opened up on her personal challenges before getting married to her husband.

According to Helen, her boss went to the extent of calling her husband, Femi Bamisile, to express concerns about their relationship.

Helen said, “My boss called my husband to say, ‘Femi, is it that kind of Helen you want to date? You’re more than this.”

She further disclosed that her husband’s response to the interference was both humorous and firm.

“And he said, ‘No if you want to just enjoy yourself with her, it’s OK o.”

The comedienne also shared another incident that occurred when she introduced her husband to her workplace at TVC.

Helen recalled the disapproval she faced from her Human Resources (HR) Department.

She said, “I took Femi to my own office then in TVC. My HR looked at Femi and said, ‘Look at how clean you are, a lawyer, why the choice of Helen?”.

