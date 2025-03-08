Helen Gives 2-Month Ultimatum For Chief Priests To Claim Son

Share

The alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest, Helen Ati, has issued a two-month ultimatum to the Nigerian businessman to claim his son and take responsibility for their alleged child.

Saturday Telegraph reports that this is a fresh drama to the ongoing dispute between the duo since two months now.

As the drama continues to escalate, Helen remains firm in her stance, vowing not to back down until the Cubana Chief Priest acknowledged the child.

However, in a new development, Helen accused him of abandoning their child after realizing it was a boy instead of a girl, calling on his wife, De Angel, to intervene and persuade him to take a DNA test.

She said, “Pascal, come and do the DNA. D’Angel, talk to your husband. I did not beg you to have intercourse with me. You thought I was going to give you a baby girl. When you found out it was a boy, you changed your mind. I swear on my mother’s grave, I’m giving you two months.”

“I don’t want to tell you what is going to happen. I am not threatening you. I am tired of raising this boy alone. D’Angel, beg your husband, I am not letting this go,” she stated.

Helen’s ultimatum has sparked reactions online, with many questioning whether Cubana Chief Priest will respond or continue to ignore the controversy.

