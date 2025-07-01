HELDEF Donates Family Planning Items, Trains Health Workers In Zamfara

The Health for Life and Development Foundation (HELDEF) has donated family planning equipment worth over ₦30 million to the Zamfara State Ministry of Health and trained 300 health workers to boost reproductive healthcare services in the state.

The donated items include complete hormonal IUD (H-IUD) insertion kits, pelvic anatomical models, headlamps, training manuals, and sleeveless jackets.

Speaking during the distribution ceremony, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun—represented by Mustapha Marafa, Executive Secretary of the Hospital Services Management Board—commended HELDEF’s initiative.

Dr. Maradun stated that the intervention would strengthen the state’s capacity to deliver quality H-IUD and other reproductive health services, including manual vacuum aspiration for miscarriages and cervical cancer screening. She added that the effort also lays the foundation for sustainable, ongoing capacity-building in the sector.

She revealed that the equipment would be distributed to 25 general and tertiary hospitals across the 14 local government areas of the state.

According to her, the training covered various family planning methods, with a focus on hormonal IUDs, aimed at expanding access to reproductive health services statewide.

“This donation and training will help improve family planning services and contribute to reducing maternal mortality rates in Zamfara,” Dr. Maradun noted.

She expressed the state government’s appreciation to HELDEF for complementing its efforts and reaffirmed readiness to collaborate with relevant partners to improve health outcomes.

In his remarks, HELDEF’s Executive Director, Dr. Danladi Abubakar, appreciated the support received from the Ministry and highlighted the impact of the initiative on strengthening family planning services.

He pledged to extend further training, especially on hormonal IUDs, and emphasized the organization’s commitment to enhancing reproductive health across the state.

“This initiative is expected to significantly reduce Zamfara’s high maternal mortality ratio and improve overall reproductive health outcomes,” Dr. Abubakar stated.

The collaboration between HELDEF, the Zamfara State Ministry of Health, and the State Primary Health Care Board underscores the importance of partnerships in advancing healthcare delivery.