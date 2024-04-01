Heirs Technology Picks Chairman, CEO

Heirs Technologies, a subsidiary under the Heirs Holdings has appointed Obong Idiong as chief executive officer. Also, Dr. Fumbi Chima has been appointed as the chair of the company, bringing a wealth of global technology leadership experience to the table.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to strengthen its position as Africa’s premier digital transformation partner. In a statement by the company, Idiong is a seasoned professional with a rich background in the technology domain. He was appointed following a successful tenure as managing director at Africa Prudential Plc.

Under his leadership, Africa Prudential Plc underwent a comprehensive digital overhaul, significantly enhancing its registrar services and establishing the company as a leader in technology-driven solutions. Idiong’s career also boasts significant roles at the United Bank for Africa Plc and Heirs Holdings Limited, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and innovate.

He expressed enthusiasm about driving Heirs Holdings’ principles of excellence, execution, and enterprise into the tech sector. Also, Chima has served as CIO in prominent corporations such as Adidas, Fox Network Group, Burberry Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc. Asia, and American Express’ Global Corporate Technologies. He is expected to steer Heirs Technologies towards unlocking Africa’s potential.